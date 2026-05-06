Brewers' Andrew Vaughn Launches First Homer of 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the day on Wednesday looking for a bit of revenge against the St. Louis Cardinals and started the day off with a bang, to say the least.

In the first inning of Wednesday's contest, the Brewers were able to put up four runs against Cardinals hurler Andre Pallante on three base hits with none being bigger than Andrew Vaughn's first homer of the season. Vaughn stepped up to the plate with two on and clubbed a three-run shot to give the Brewers a four-run lead in just his second game back after a lengthy stint on the Injured List.

Andrew Vaughn Ripped His First Homer Of The Season

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) drives in a run with a base hit in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Vaughn's homer on Wednesday is exactly why his return to the Brewers' lineup on Monday was exciting. Vaughn played on Opening Day and then went on the Injured List after he fractured his hamate bone in his left hand.

The Brewers were able to stay afloat, for the most part, but there's a clear difference in the lineup when he is in the lineup. It has been talked about over and over again how the Brewers lack pop. Vaughn is one of the guys who is a home run threat each night. It didn't take him long to show that. He returned to the lineup on Monday and now just one game later has his first homer of the season.

Last year, the Brewers acquired Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for pitcher Aaron Civale, who requested a trade shortly before the deal after he was demoted from Milwaukee's rotation to the bullpen. The Brewers obliged and landed a former No. 3 overall pick in Vaughn. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley.

Although he was struggling with Chicago last season, he was excellent after he came over to Milwaukee and Rhys Hoskins went on the Injured List. Vaughn played in 64 games with the Brewers and had nine homers and 46 RBIs while slashing .308/.375/.493. If the Brewers can get that version of Vaughn, they are going to get the power boost they desperately need.

On Wednesday, fans got to see a glimpse of how he can impact this lineup. Vaughn gave the Brewers a boost early against the Cardinals hopefully will build off that moving forward and get hot.