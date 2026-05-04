Brewers Plug Two Holes as Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Return

Here's the news that you have been waiting for Milwaukee Brewers fans: Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn are back.

Milwaukee has been missing Chourio all season to this point after he suffered a fracture in his hand during the World Baseball Classic. Vaughn played in just one game early on this season in the majors before he fractured his hamate bone in his left hand.

Both Chourio and Vaughn were on minor league rehab assignments with Triple-A Nashville and the hope was that they would be able to return to the club on Monday. The expectation has been that Vaughn would be back, but there was a scare with Chourio over the weekend after fouling a ball off his ankle. Fortunately, he's alright, though.

Milwaukee Is About To Get A Lot Better

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Finally, on Monday, the Brewers announced that Chourio and Vaughn have been activated off the Injured List and will be back with the organization on Monday night. On top of Chourio and Vaughn returning, the club announced that Blake Perkins has been optioned and Greg Jones has been designated for assignment.

The boys are back.

Adding some big dawgs to the lineup 😈 https://t.co/TfDuVY7ZYO pic.twitter.com/TUTApHWKPP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2026

Milwaukee entered the day on Monday sporting an 18-15 record and in fourth place in the National League Central. Now, the club is arguably getting their player back with the most upside in Chourio plus a legit middle-of-the-order bat. At this point in the season, it's hard to ask for much more.

Last season, Chourio played in 131 games for the Brewers and slashed .270/.308/.463 with a .770 OPS to go along with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 30 walks, 35 doubles and four triples. Chourio is a five-tool player and is still just 22 years old. He's just scratching the surface of what he can be and now his third big league season will begin.

Vaughn was yet another steal for the Brewers in the trade market last year. Milwaukee acquired him in exchange for Aaron Civale and Vaughn ended up slashing .308/.375/.493 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in just 64 games played.

Milwaukee has been able to stay afloat in the division, but now is the time to strike and make up some ground. The Brewers are just 3 1/2 games out of first place and Christian Yelich should be just a little bit behind Chourio and Vaughn. Milwaukee is about to be a problem in the division for its biggest rivals.