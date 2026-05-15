Brewers' Andrew Vaughn Surging With Bryce Harper-Level Production

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best front offices in the game when it comes to identifying cheap talent with massive upside.

We've already talked about it multiple times this season, but the Brewers have fleeced the Boston Red Sox in back-to-back years at this point. The Brewers got Quinn Priester in 2025 and he went on to have a 3.32 ERA and 13-3 record that season for Milwaukee across 157 1/3 innings of work. This season, the Brewers got Kyle Harrison and he has a 2.09 ERA in eight starts across 38 2/3 innings of work.

Those are two different deals that swing heavily in Milwaukee's favor, but it's not just the Red Sox. Last year, the Brewers acquired former top prospect Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for then-disgruntled Aaron Civale, who had just asked for a trade at the time.

Vaughn began his stint in the Brewers' organization down in the minors with Rhys Hoskins manning first base. When Hoskins got hurt last year, Vaughn took over and never loosened the reins. In 64 games, Vaughn slashed .308/.375/.493 with an .869 OPS, nine homers and 46 RBIs. That was much better than what he was doing with the White Sox. Before the trade, he was slashing .189/.218.314 with a .531 OPS, five homers and 19 RBIs.

The Brewers Got A Steal With Andrew Vaughn

May 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) drives in a run with a base hit in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

He is showing so far this season that his stretch in Milwaukee last season wasn't a fluke. He missed a lot of time due to injury, but has played in eight games at this point and is slashing .292/.433/.500 with a .933 OPS, one homer, six RBIs and two doubles.

He has been the real deal and actually has been one of the best offensive first basemen in baseball since he made his Milwaukee debut last July. Rob Silver of the "Launch Angle" podcast shared on X that Vaughn is tied with Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper for the fourth-best wRC+ among first basemen since making his Brewers debut, behind just Nick Kurtz of the Athletics, Ben Rice of the New York Yankees, and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.

"Since being traded to Milwaukee last July, Andrew Vaughn is tied with Bryce Harper for the 4th best wRC+ among first-basemen behind only Kurtz, Ben Rice and Matt Olson," Silver wrote. "What a great pick-up by the Brewers buying super-low on a former top prospect."

wRC+ is an advanced metric that means "Weighted runs created plus." Essentially, it measures how many runs a player creates per plate appearance with 100 being the baseline and average. If you're below 100, you're providing below-average production. If you're above 100, you're providing above-average production.

So, for Vaughn to be in the same range as Harper and Kurts and Rice and Olson just shows how good he has been for the Brewers. Chalk this up as another deal in Milwaukee's favor.