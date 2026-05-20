Brewers Announce Starters for Heavyweight Series vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers already have a series win under their belt against the Chicago Cubs and are looking for more.

Milwaukee took down the Cubs on Monday behind Brandon Sproat and Shane Drohan. On Tuesday, the Brewers turned to Jacob Misiorowski and he had one of the best starts of his career this point while completely shutting down Chicago and moving the Brewers into first place in the National League Central.

On Wednesday, the Brewers will turn to Kyle Harrison — who has a 2.09 ERA in eight starts so far this season — looking for a sweep. The Brewers-Cubs series has been the most intriguing of the season so far for Milwaukee and it will follow with another heavyweight clash. Milwaukee has a much-needed day off on Thursday and then will begin a three-game series against the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

With Harrison going on Wednesday and then an off day on Thursday, the Brewers hadn't announced the probable starters for the Dodgers series until Wednesday morning. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on X that Milwaukee is expected to roll with Logan Henderson on Friday, Robert Gasser on Saturday and Sproat on Sunday.

The Brewers Shared Their Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees Sunday, May 10, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Upcoming Brewers probables, including this weekend’s NLCS rematch against the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/Q7zphfhLQv — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 20, 2026

Henderson has four starts under his belt for the Brewers so far this season and has a 3.50 ERA and an eye-popping 23-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings pitched. Henderson actually surpassed Misiorowski for the second-most strikeouts by a Brewers pitcher through their first nine starts for the organization with 56.

Gasser has made just one start so far this season for the Brewers and allowed two earned runs in four innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on May 17.

Sproat has been a bright spot for the Brewers so far this season. Milwaukee acquired Sproat from the New York Mets this past offseason in the Freddy Peralta deal. He has seemingly gotten better each time out. Sproat has a 5.75 ERA and a 41-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 2/3 innings pitched. Over his last six appearances, he has logged a 4.15 ERA and a 31-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

This will be a true test for the Brewers. The lineup is now much healthier with Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio all in the mix. The Brewers have to get through the series finale against the Cubs on Wednesday and then Milwaukee will be able to measure up against the two-time reigning champs.