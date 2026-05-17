Brewers 24-Year-Old Looks Like Another Long-Term Rotation Weapon

One thing that the Milwaukee Brewers always seem to do well is find ways to win games at an elite level right now, while planning for the future at the same time.

When you don't have a payroll like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or New York Yankees, it's what you have to do. You have to think about the future in terms of developing young, inexpensive talent down in the minors to eventually help in the majors. Milwaukee does this better than likely every other team out there. The Brewers have one of the best overall farm systems in the game, led by the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in Jesús Made.

Right now, the Brewers are 26-17 and are just 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. Plus, the Brewers are young and built to be this good for a long time. Soon enough we'll see guys like Made, or Jett Williams, or Cooper Pratt, or Luis Lara, or Luis Peña, or Andrew Fischer make the jump to the big leagues. When you look at the current roster in the majors, it's full of young guys who can help this team for a long time to come.

Brewers Fans Should Be Very Excited

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees Sunday, May 10, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the pitching side, Jacob Misiorowski is the ace of the future for the team. There's no denying that fact. What he has been able to do at 24 years old has been incredible. But he isn't the only one who should be getting positive buzz. Beyond Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison is 24 years old, Brandon Sproat is 25 years old, Chad Patrick is 27 years old, Quinn Priester is 25 years old and Logan Henderson is 24 years old.

When it comes to Henderson, he has pitched in nine total big league games so far in his career, dating back to last season. He has a 2.49 career ERA and 56 strikeouts. That will play. In fact, Henderson actually has more strikeouts through his first nine starts than Misiorowski did, per Brewers team reporter Sophia Minnaert.

"Logan Henderson had seven strikeouts tonight and now ranks second for the Brewers through the first nine career games: Freddy Peralta, 63, Logan Henderson, 56, Jacob Misiorowski, 55," Minnaert wrote.

That just goes to show the talent on this young team right now. The Brewers are looking for their fourth-straight National League Central title. With all these young pieces in place, there should be years of this success ahead.