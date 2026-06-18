Brewers' Brandon Sproat Exits Guardians Game in Concerning Development

The Milwaukee Brewers can't afford to lose many more hurlers right now.

While the Brewers have been able to find ways to win games and stay in first place in the National League Central, it certainly hasn't been easy. The Brewers currently are missing Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson, Coleman Crow and DL Hall, among others.

On Wednesday, there was another negative update for the franchise. Starter Brandon Sproat was forced to leave the club's contest against the Cleveland Guardians after just 3 2/3 innings of work. He allowed four earned runs and struck out six batters, but exited with Milwaukee's athletic trainer.

Afterward, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported on X that Sproat was forced to exit with a right hamstring cramp.

"The Brewers say Brandon Sproat left the game because of cramping in his right hamstring," McCalvy wrote.

Brandon Sproat Exited Early

Jun 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's too early to speculate on the severity of Sproat's injury. With the word "cramp" that arguably leaves the door open to hope that it won't be an injury that knocks him out of action. Jacob Misiorowski has exited this season as well due to cramping in his hamstring, but hasn't had to have an Injured List stint, or anything like that.

That would be the best-case scenario. The worst-case scenario would be some sort of hamstring injury and the Brewers losing another hurler just when the rotation was finally about to inch closer to full strength. Woodruff is expected to make his next start in the big leagues after a long stay on the Injured List.

Even a team as good as Milwaukee can't win games if all of its pitchers are getting hurt. The Brewers' rotation is dangerously thin right now as it is. Getting Woodruff back will help, but the Brewers need more on top of him. If the Brewers were to lose Sproat for any amount of time, it would arguably make a trade for a starter not only make sense, but be a necessity.

This is something to watch now moving forward. The Brewers haven't been able to catch a break with pitchers from an injury perspective lately. That certainly needs to change if the club wants to make a deep run this year. Milwaukee can be a very good regular season team as is, but it needs to have its rotation closer to full strength to be a real threat in the National League.