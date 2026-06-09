Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Watch Officially On for Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers got a very positive update on Tuesday.

All-Star hurler Brandon Woodruff has been throwing bullpens and progressing in his rehab from the shoulder inflammation that got him placed on the Injured List and zapped his velocity beforehand. Also, he has had a procedure to address a cyst in his shoulder since landing on the Injured List.

Woodruff has been working his way back and on June 5, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the veteran is "confident" that he will be able to "log multiple starts" in the big leagues before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled for July 14 in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

Well, on Tuesday, the Brewers got a very positive update. Milwaukee announced that Woodruff will begin a minor league rehab assignment with the ACL Brewers.

The Brewers Star Is Almost Back In The Mix

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the field after an injury in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Update on Woodruff's rehab pic.twitter.com/P4fODUUMbn — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 9, 2026

This is big news. While the Brewers didn't announce a return date, with a minor league rehab assignment beginning, we already know when it would end. For pitchers, a minor league rehab assignment has a max 30-day clock before the club needs to either bring the player back to the big league roster or option them down to the minors. This is, of course, unless there is a setback. If there is a setback and the rehab assignment is paused, then the process would begin again the next time a rehab assignment starts.

So, with that being said, if Woodruff doesn't suffer a setback, then that would mean a decision would be coming right around July 9. Now, a player doesn't need to use the entire clock. If Woodruff looked incredible in his first outing and Milwaukee felt like he was ready to return, they could simply bring him back. At the very least, we know how long the minor league rehab assignment could last, which already is better than before.

He hasn't pitched in a big league game since April 30. The Brewers' rotation is desperately missing him. Milwaukee has continued to find ways to win games, but it would certainly be much easier if the club had Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison at the top of the rotation. Right now, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson are also on the Injured List, so Milwaukee's rotation is thin. Finally, there is a bit of optimism that it is going to change in the not-so-distant future.