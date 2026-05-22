Brewers Can't Erase NLCS Disappointment Against Dodgers—Not Yet

It's tempting to look to this weekend's series between the Los Angeles Dodgers as a measuring-stick opportunity for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Going up against the two-time defending World Series champions always feels like it matters. The Dodgers also eliminated the Brewers from the playoffs last season, so there's an instinct that this weekend could be a chance for Milwaukee to prove it's ready to flip the script in the new year.

But after beating the Dodgers in all six regular-season matchups last season, the Brewers got embarrassed in the National League Championship Series. Milwaukee has already proven it can be the biggest force in regular-season baseball. There's a limit on how strong a message they can send to the Dodgers this weekend, even if they should absolutely send it if given the chance.

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Brewers need to beat Dodgers in October for anything to matter

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The unfortunate truth at this point is that the Dodgers can afford to use virtually the entire regular season as a tune-up. Their depth of talent will carry them to October even if they have some slumps, but once that month rolls around, the breadth of their star power really starts to flex its muscle.

Blake Snell is the ultimate example of that principle. He missed the Brewers in the regular season last year, but dominated them in Game 1 of that NLCS at American Family Field. This time around, he's absent once again, having just had a minor elbow surgery that should have him on track to once again ramp up late in the year for a playoff run.

Milwaukee will also miss Shohei Ohtani in this series. Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are LA's three starters this weekend in Milwaukee. Two of them were relievers when LA beat the Brewers last October, and might well be again.

It's sure to be a competitive three games this weekend. Perhaps the Brewers win all three of them. But unlike the Chicago Cubs, who the Brewers beat in October and could properly flex over when they swept them earlier this week, the Dodgers will just let anything the Brewers do against them in May roll off their backs.