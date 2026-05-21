Brewers Can’t Ignore Red-Hot Cooper Pratt Much Longer

Cooper Pratt is making it really hard for the Milwaukee Brewers to not promote him up to the big leagues.

Pratt got an eight-year, $50.75 million extension from the Brewers earlier in the season, despite the fact that he hasn't made a trip to the big leagues yet. Pratt got the big extension back in March. At the time, Pratt was struggling offensively down with Triple-A Nashville. That's a thing of the past, though. Pratt is red-hot right now and is banging the big league door down.

Much has been said about Pratt lately and it has all been positive. Something clicked for him towards the end of April. Since April 24, Pratt has played in 22 games and has batted .289 (24-for-83) with five homers and 19 RBIs. He has gotten better and better as the season has progressed. Since May 9, he has played in nine games and has batted .315 (12-for-38) with four homers and 13 RBIs.

The Brewers Should Bring Cooper Pratt To Town

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After crushing another homer on Wednesday, he has clubbed three homers in his last four games.

GIVE COOPER HIS STEAK!



You're telling us that thing has fine print @DurhamBulls pic.twitter.com/uO8VeziM2A — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) May 21, 2026

Right now, Pratt is the Brewers' No. 4 prospect and his time is going to come at some point in the majors. Joey Ortiz has been great defensively. In fact, he's sixth in the league right now in outs above average with seven.

While this is the case, Ortiz is slashing .196/.282/.245 with a .527 OPS in 40 games played. The defense is there, but the bat hasn't followed. Pratt's bat is becoming too good to deny.

Milwaukee just had its best series of the season so far as it swept the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs to move into first place in the division. Now, the Brewers are 29-18 on the season and should get even better soon. Right now, arguably the only hole in the Brewers' starting lineup is at shortstop.

When the Brewers ultimately make the call to promote Pratt, that problem will be solved if he can continue to hit like he has down in Triple-A over the last month. Arguably, the time is now to make a move. He's red-hot and the club has a day off on Thursday before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to American Family Field on Friday night. Milwaukee is about to kick off a six-game homestand. It's the perfect time to bring Pratt to town.