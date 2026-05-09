Brewers Could Soon Welcome Christian Yelich Back to Lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers got two significant pieces back in the lineup this past week in Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn and it sounds like another could be back very soon.

On Friday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that he expects Christian Yelich will be "ready soon," as transcribed by Brewers analyst David Gasper.

"Pat Murphy on Christian Yelich: 'I think he'll be ready soon.' Added it 'could be' during this homestand," Gasper wrote on X.

Milwaukee's current homestand will run through Thursday, May 14. If Yelich is going to return during the homestand, that would mean that he would be back within the next five days, as of writing. Yelich was seen swinging with the team during batting practice on May 4 before the club's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yelich hasn't played in a game since April 12 after being placed on the Injured List due to an adductor strain. Beforehand, he was slashing .314/.375/.451 with one homer, 10 RBIs, two doubles, one triple and 10 runs scored in 15 games played. He was carrying the Brewers' offense before going down. Brice Turang has carried the load since and now Chourio and Vaughn have lightened the load.

The Brewers Could Get A Superstar Back Very Soon

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Milwaukee is trending in the right direction. The Brewers are 7-3 over their last 10 games and just got two legit contributors back. Jacob Misiorowski is on an insane run as well at the top of the starting rotation. On Friday, Misiorowski pitched six shutout innings against the New York Yankees and allowed just two base hits while striking out 11 batters and logging the seven fastest pitches by a starter in Major League Baseball since 2008.

Right now, the Brewers are 20-16 on the season and are in third place in the National League Central. The Brewers are 5 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the division. The St. Louis Cardinals are in second place in the division and are two games ahead of the Brewers. Despite all of the injuries of the season so far, the Brewers have navigated them well. Milwaukee is in striking distance in the division and hasn't even been close to full strength. Now, Chourio and Vaughn are back and it sounds like Yelich could be just days away from returning as well.

This clubi s about to go on a run. Get on the train now before it leaves the tracks.