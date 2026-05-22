Brewers Crowded Outfield Could Push 5-Year Veteran Out

The Milwaukee Brewers are inching closer and closer to being at full strength.

Right now, Milwaukee is pretty much there offensively. Early on this season, that wasn't the case. Milwaukee fans remember that Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio were all on the shelf at the same time. The Brewers had to navigate that and find a way to stay afloat in the standings until they got their guys back. Now, they are back and the Brewers are one of the hottest teams in the league. The Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games and just swept the Chicago Cubs to move into first place in the National League Central.

Milwaukee is good all over, to say the least. The club will get better when Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester return, but they have enough firepower for this hot streak to continue without any trouble.

With the roster closer to full strength right now, there will be some difficult decisions on the way. For example, let's take a look at the outfield. Jackson Chourio has already gotten time in left field and center field. He's obviously playing every day. Sal Frelick has played in 46 games this season and has gotten all of his defensive playing time out in right field. Jake Bauers has gotten most of his playing time at first base this season, but also a little bit of time in left field. Now, Vaughn is back so it will be a bit harder to get first base time, which would make left field a bit more logical. Also, of course, there's Garrett Mitchell, who has played in 42 games so far this season with the vast majority of his playing time coming in center field.

The Brewers Have Some Outfield Decisions On Their Hands

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On top of these four, the Brewers also have No. 5 prospect Luis Lara knocking on the big league door down in Triple-A.

If anyone of this group is going to lose some playing time, arguably it should be Mitchell. That isn't to say he isn't talented. He certainly is and his advanced metrics are very good. But he's slashing .220/.342/.346 with a .689 OPS, two homers, 24 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 42 games played. Chourio can play center field.

The Brewers need Bauers' bat in the lineup on a consistent basis right now. He has played in 41 games and is slashing .291/.360/.500 with an .860 OPS, seven homers, and 29 RBIs. With Vaughn back, he needs to be in the lineup every day. With Yelich back, he obviously needs to be in the lineup and will get most of his at-bats as the team's designated hitter. With Yelich as DH, that would put Vaughn at first base. Then, to get Bauers into the lineup consistently, he would need to get a chunk of time out in left field. With him in left field, you can easily have Chourio in center field.

If Lara is promoted to the majors this season, that will change the calculus. But with how the roster is currently constructed, Mitchell seems like the most likely guy who is going to get a bit less playing time.