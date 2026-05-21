Brewers 21-Year-Old Outfielder Among Hottest Prospects in Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded all over the place, both in the majors and down with Triple-A Nashville right now.

Over the last few weeks, a lot has been said about both Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams. Both are red-hot and very well could make the jump to the majors in the near future to fix the Brewers' left side of the infield from an offensive standpoint. There's a lot of good pitching depth down in the minors as well, which has helped the Brewers out in the big leagues as injuries have popped up. Milwaukee isn't just loaded in the minors on the left side of the infield or the pitching department.

Milwaukee also has 21-year-old outfielder Luis Lara, who has had a meteoric rise so far this season. He is young, but he is putting Milwaukee on notice right now. He has played in 45 games and is slashing .345/.453/.518 with a .971 OPS, seven homers, 23 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, six doubles and one triple.

The Brewers Prospect Is Thriving Right Now

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's not all, though. MLB.com's Sam Dykstra shared a column pinpointing the "All-Breakout Prospect Team" and had Lara on the list. While he has been excellent defensively, Dykstra called him the "best defensive center fielder in the Minor Leagues" as well.

"Luis Lara, Brewers (No. 5/MLB No. 95)," Dykstra wrote. "Lara has a claim as the best defensive center fielder in the Minor Leagues right now, but offensively, he’d never slugged above .385 or hit more than four homers in a professional season coming into 2026. Entering Tuesday, he’s already gone deep seven times this season for Triple-A Nashville, while slugging .503 over 43 games.

"The exit velocities haven’t been supremely loud, but there’s been enough to move him from 30 power to 40. With his defensive ceiling and combination of contact and discipline, that’s enough to make the 5-foot-7 switch-hitter a possible everyday player in Milwaukee."

This is a guy who didn't get a lot of buzz coming into the 2026 season but it's coming now. Despite the fact that he's 21 years old, he's making a serious case for himself to get a shot in the majors in 2026. The time will come, but not yet. Right now, the Brewers have Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Jake Bauers all getting time in the outfield. On Wednesday, Mitchell's back tightened up, but it didn't sound like anything to worry about. If an injury pops up, then Lara should be an easy call-up candidate.

Right now, there isn't space on the big league roster, but Lara has put himself in an excellent position.