Brewers, Cubs Both Potential Fits for 3-Time All-Star if Red Sox Sells

Right now, the Milwaukee Brewers should be considered the biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. But the club arguably is one starter away from being over the top.

Jacob Misiorowski is the best pitcher in baseball right now. Kyle Harrison is pitching at a Cy Young Award-level himself. Brandon Woodruff will be back in the coming days. Logan Henderson should be back in July. After these guys, the Brewers have Brandon Sproat, Robert Gasser, Shane Drohan, and Chad Patrick, among others. While this is the case, when the playoffs get here, Milwaukee is going to need to rely on these guys to get through. Everything is heightened in the postseason and every pitch matters.

As great as the Brewers' rotation is right now, it is very young without a lot of playoff starting experience. That's why adding one more veteran starter wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. On Friday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned Milwaukee among the "potential fits" for Boston Red Sox three-time All-Star starter Sonny Gray.

Should Milwaukee Pursue Sonny Gray?

Jun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Sonny Gray, RHP, Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "Gray has been one of the few bright spots for the underachieving Red Sox, going 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA in his first 12 starts of the season. The 36-year-old right-hander has a full no-trade clause, but the opportunity to move to a contender could prompt Gray to approve a deal. Gray is in the final year of his three-year, $75 million deal, and while he has a $30 million club option for 2027, he can opt out and become a free agent if the option is exercised. Potential fits: Braves, Brewers, Cubs."

The Cubs being mentioned here adds some National League Central buzz into the mix, but Milwaukee doesn't need to worry about Chicago right now, even if it got Gray. The Cubs are 7 1/2 games back right now.

This isn't the first time Gray has been mentioned as a fit for Milwaukee over the last week alone. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel also floated Milwaukee among the best fits for Gray.

Gray has been a bright spot in an otherwise bad season for the Red Sox. He has a 3.12 ERA in 13 starts this season to go along with an 8-1 record. That's the type of production that the Brewers need. Again, Milwaukee's rotation is very good. But if the Brewers could get a seasoned veteran like Gray, who also has a 3.26 career playoff ERA in 30 1/3 innings, that would be the cherry on top. This team can do something special this season. But they need to add more, especially if the Dodgers are likely going to.