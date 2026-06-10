When Brewers Can Expect to See DL Hall, Logan Henderson Return

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly aren't going to be at full strength from a pitching standpoint for a bit.

That much is obvious. The Brewers have taken hits left and right with pitchers this season and currently are missing Logan Henderson, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Jared Koenig, Angel Zerpa, and DL Hall.

When it comes to Woodruff, he kicked off a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday. He pitched for the ACL Brewers and pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out five batters while allowing five base hits and three earned runs. Woodruff also walked two batters. One positive from the outing was the fact that he got up to 68 pitches. His velocity was also better than it was in his last outing in the majors. His fastball sat at 90.5 miles per hour and maxed out at 92.8 miles per hour. This is a jump from 85.4 miles per hour in his final start before landing on the IL.

The Brewers Are Missing Key Hurlers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees Sunday, May 10, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's not the only Brewers hurler who got an update on Tuesday. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that both Hall and Henderson are expected to return in July. Hall is expected to return in late July, while Henderson is expected back in early July.

"Brian Fitzpatrick has a partial UCL sprain, per the Brewers. He's seeking a second opinion and his return is TBA," Rosiak wrote. "DL Hall is expected back in late July from his left pec strain. Logan Henderson's projected return from back tightness is now early July."

While the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, they are going to need all of these guys back and healthy if they truly want to make a deep run this season. Henderson was red-hot before landing on the Injured List and had a 2.74 ERA in five starts to kick off the season across 23 innings pitched. Hall was in the middle of the best season of his big league career to this point. He had a 2.03 ERA in 24 outings before landing on the Injured List with his pec injury. When it was first reported that Hall would miss time, a four-to-six week timetable was mentioned. If he's going to return in late July, that would be towards the end of that timeline.

The Brewers have the depth to make it through, but they're not going to be at full strength for a while.