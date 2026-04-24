Brewers Cut Ties With 24-Year-Old; Promote Tyler Black

The Milwaukee Brewers are promoting 25-year-old utility man Tyler Black.

Last season, Black was the Brewers' No. 6 prospect. In 2024, he was the Brewers' No. 4 prospect. Right now, he isn't on the club's prospect list any longer after playing in 23 games in the big leagues over the last two seasons. He played in 18 games in 2024 and followed with five games in the majors in 2025. Overall, he has slashed .211/.357/.263 with zero homers, three RBIs, three stolen bases, 12 walks, and three doubles.

In 2025, he played in 71 games down in the minors and slashed .261/.388/.391 with five homers, 39 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 51 walks, 12 doubles and three triples. So far this season, he has played in 10 games with Triple-A Nashville and is slashing .282/.378/.410 with one homer, six RBIs, two stolen bases, two doubles and seven runs scored.

The Brewers Made A Handful Of Moves On Friday

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Tyler Black (7) scores on a double by second baseman David Hamilton (6) in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When Black is at his best, he's a high on-base percentage guy with a bit of pop, who can play all over the field. Throughout his professional career to this point he has gotten time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field. Milwaukee announced on Friday that Black has been promoted in a flurry of moves. On top of promoting Black, the Brewers also recalled Shane Drohan, optioned Carlos Rodriguez to Triple-A and designated 25-year-old outfielder Luis Matos for assignment.

Matos has played in nine games so far this season in the big leagues with Milwaukee. Before being designated for assignment, Matos was slashing .200/.238/.200 with seven strikeouts in 20 at-bats. On the season, he's 4-for-20 with four singles.

Drohan made his big league debut with Milwaukee on April 8 against the Boston Red Sox and allowed three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Funny enough, Drohan's first big league start actually came against the team that traded him to Milwaukee.

Rodriguez has pitched in two games in the big leagues for the Brewers this season so far and has a 2.25 ERA in four innings of work. Rodriguez has allowed one earned run and has a 5-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Overall, it was a busy day for Milwaukee on Friday. The two biggest moves arguably were promoting Black and designating Matos for assignment. The Brewers are 13-11 on the season so far heading into a three-game series kicking off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.