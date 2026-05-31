Brewers Demote Veteran, Officially Bring Back Rob Zastryzny

The Milwaukee Brewers got a significant boost for the bulpen on Sunday.

Milwaukee announced that lefty reliever Rob Zastryzny has been reinstated from the 60-Day Injured List. Over the course of the season so far, he was dealing with a left shoulder strain and an intercostal strain. Fortunately, he's back in the mix now. Milwaukee also announced that righty Carlos Rodríguez has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville and Angel Zerp has been transferred to the 60-Day Injured List.

Rob Zastryzny's Back In The Mix

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny (58) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Zastryzny back into the mix will help the Brewers' bullpen, which already is among the best in the game. Milwaukee entered the day on Sunday with the seventh-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.28. Zastryzny is someone who can help to take it to a higher level. Last season, he pitched in 26 games for the Brewers and finished the season with a 2.45 ERA and a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 innings pitched. In 2024, he made just nine appearances in the majors for the Brewers, but did log a 1.17 ERA with a 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Now, he's going to give the club another lefty who can pitch in high-leverage situations.

Carlos Rodríguez Optioned

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Carlos Rodriguez poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rodríguez pitched in four games with the Brewers in the big leagues and had a 3.86 ERA and an 8-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 1/3 innings pitched before being optioned on Sunday. On top of this, he allowed 10 base hits over that stretch. Rodríguez hasn't been bad, by any means, for Milwaukee, but the move makes sense. Zastryzny is going to give the club another legit lefty option, along with Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, and Shane Drohan. If the Brewers don't see a turnaround from Brandon Sproat soon, they could easily shift Drohan to the rotation and with Zastryzny in the mix, still be fine from a lefty perspective in the bullpen. That's just speculation, but an option.

Brewers Matchup Vs. Astros

May 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Brewers will conclude a three-game series against the Astros on Sunday. Milwaukee took Game 1 on Friday, but dropped the second game of the series on Saturday, 9-2. Milwaukee will turn to red-hot Jacob Misiorowski to get the club back in the win column on Sunday. Misiorowski enters the contest with a 5-2 record, 1.83 ERA and a 100-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 innings pitched across 11 starts.