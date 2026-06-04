Brewers' DL Hall Exits Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Development

The Milwaukee Brewers had a scare on the mound on Thursday afternoon.

In the fifth inning of the contest between the Brewers and the San Francisco Giants, Brewers left-handed reliever DL Hall was forced to exit due to an apparent injury. Hall was visibly upset and exited with the Brewers' athletic trainer.

DL Hall has left the game with an apparent injury and looked quite frustrated doing so.



We’ll pass along an update when we have one. pic.twitter.com/0lGDpoljR4 — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) June 4, 2026

DL Hall Leaves With Apparent Injury

May 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) lands after throwing a pitch in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It was a tough day for the Brewers on the mound overall. Starter Coleman Crow could only get through 2 1/3 before being taken out after allowing six earned runs. Then, Hall was forced to leave in the fifth inning due to injury. Even that wasn't all. Grant Anderson was hit by a line drive and exited in the seventh inning. Just an overall tough day for Brewers pitchers. Milwaukee also can't afford to lose much more depth. This is a club that already has lost Logan Henderson, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Rob Zastryzny, and Angel Zerpa to the Injured List.

Hall has been one of the Brewers' most dependable relievers so far this season. He entered the game on Thursday sporting a 2.20 ERA in 23 appearances on the season. Hall pitched 2 1/3 innings on Thursday before exiting early and lowered his season ERA down to 2.03. It's too early to speculate on how much time he could miss, if any. If Hall does end up missing time, the Brewers arguably will need to take a look at the market and see if there is anyone out there the club could try to bring to town.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers flamethrower Michael Kopech is out there for the taking right now in free agency after logging a 2.45 ERA in 14 appearances with the organization. Right now, he's still available in free agency at just 30 years old. Arguably, there's no reason for him to be available. With hurlers dropping left and right for Milwaukee, it may be worth rolling the dice on Kopech now and seeing if the Brewers can find something in him.

If the Brewers want to take a look at an internal option, the best option would be Craig Yoho. He made a few appearances in the majors last season, but spent most of the campaign in Triple-A. Right now, he has a 1.00 ERA in 16 outings in the minors.

The best-case scenario would be Hall not missing any time. If he does need to, then the Brewers should turn to Yoho or Kopech.