Brewers Dream Bullpen Addition Is Stuck on Struggling Red Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers have been significantly impacted by injuries so far this season, especially when it has come to pitchers.

On the starter front, Quinn Priester, Brandon Woodruff and Logan Henderson are all on the shelf. Angel Zerpa is on the Injured List as well. Also, Milwaukee just put lefty DL Hall on the Injured List as well due to a pec injury. In response, the Brewers went out and acquired right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel from the Athletics for cash.

The Brewers should be looking for more, though. And if the Brewers are looking to make another move, the team they should have their eyes on is the Boston Red Sox. Specifically, the guy Milwaukee should have its eyes on is Aroldis Chapman. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Saturday that the Red Sox have fielded calls on Aroldis Chapman, Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock, but Boston has made it clear right now that it doesn't want to deal from the trio yet. While this is the case, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that Chapman is "expected" to go before the trade deadline.

The Brewers Need To Call Boston

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman is expected to join his eighth different team, and potentially be in the postseason with his sixth different team," Nightengale wrote. "He is the top reliever available on every contender’s target list, converting 28 consecutive saves dating back to last season, one shy of his career record."

If Chapman really is going to get moved, he'd be a dream addition for the playoff push. Chapman has pitched in 20 games so far this season and has a 0.46 ERA and a 26-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 2/3 innings pitched. Chapman also has 13 saves. The Brewers already have a very good bullpen. Milwaukee has the eighth-best bullpen ERA at 3.31.

If the Brewers added Chapman into that mix and had him and Trevor Megill on the mound towards the end of games, that would be electric. Soon enough, Woodruff is going to be back. If the Brewers were to enter the playoffs with Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and a healthy Woodruff, that would be enough to compete with anyone. Add in an elite bullpen with Megill and Chapman and all of a sudden Milwaukee would need to score just one or two runs per game to win. The Brewers' farm system is certainly good enough to get a deal done. If Boston keeps struggling, Milwaukee needs to call about Chapman.