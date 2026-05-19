Brewers Duo Completely Changed Milwaukee’s 2026 Season for the Better

The Milwaukee Brewers look like one of the best overall teams in baseball right now.

Milwaukee's pitching has been carrying the load all season to this point with the offense a step behind. That was because Milwaukee had to get through without three of its top bats for a chunk of the campaign with Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich all out at the same time. Right now, all are back in the mix.

Chourio and Vaughn returned on May 4. Yelich initially returned on May 12, but then missed a few more days due to a sore back. He was able to get back into the mix on May 17 and has hit a homer in back-to-back games.

The Brewers Look Like Serious Threats Right Now

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

While the Brewers were solid early on, they are playing at a different level right now. May 4 was the turning point. Beforehand, the Brewers were 18-15 on the season. Solid, but nothing crazy. Since Chourio and Vaughn returned, the Brewers have gone 9-3 and now are 27-18 and just a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. If the Brewers beat the Cubs on Tuesday they will move into first place in the division.

Chourio and Vaughn have both been game-changers. Chourio has played in all 12 games since May 4 and is slashing .315/.351/.463 with an .814 OPS, one homer, five RBIs, three stolen bases, five doubles, and four runs scored. Vaughn has played in 11 of the 12 total games and is slashing .323/.462/.516 with a .978 OPS, one homer, five RBIs, six walks, and three doubles. These guys have both been special and now we're starting to see what this team can really be.

Milwaukee has the best team ERA in baseball over the last 15 days at 2.18. Plus, the offense is really starting to find its footing with the trio back in the action. The Cubs were the talk of the National League Central early on this season with their long winning streaks. But the Brewers were lurking and waiting to get healthy, and now they're much closer to that level.

The Brewers still are waiting to get Brandon Woodruff back into the fold, but he's trending in the right direction. Last year, the Brewers set a new franchise record with 97 wins. While this is the case, the Brewers were three games below .500 after 45 games at 22-25. This year, the Brewers are 27-18 through 45 games and are just getting better. Could this be the year they make a deep run?