Brewers Rotation Will Soon Be Even Scarier for NL Central Rivals

The Milwaukee Brewers got a much-needed positive update about two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff hasn't made a start since April 30 due to shoulder inflammation. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen on May 14 in his first significant step back to the mound. On Monday, Woodruff followed up and simulated a two-inning, 30-pitch bullpen. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that it "went well" and the next step for him is to face hitters on Friday.

"Brandon Woodruff simulated two innings in a 30-pitch bullpen today and said it went well. He said he's trying to push the pace of his comeback to the extent he's able. Next step, tentatively: Face hitters on Friday," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers Star Took Another Positive Step

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is yet another positive sign for the Brewers star. If the Brewers star can come away feeling good after facing hitters on Friday, the next logical step would be a minor league rehab assignment, or simply being activated off the Injured List if the club feels as though he can give the club enough right away.

If the Brewers were to go the minor league rehab assignment route, Woodruff would have 30 days from the day the assignment begins before needing to activate him. So, if you're a Brewers fan, you should see Woodruff back on the field in the not-so-distant future.

The fact that he was able to come out of his 30-pitch bullpen on Monday feeling good with ups and downs is a great sign for the Brewers and a bad sign for the rest of the National League Central. Right now, the Brewers are tied for second place in the division. Milwaukee arguably should be the favorite in the division, and that's without Woodruff. When he's able to return, the Brewers are going to be even scarier.

Before Woodruff landed on the Injured List, he had a 3.60 ERA in six starts across 30 innings of work. The 33-year-old allowed seven earned runs in his first two starts and then followed up with a 2.33 ERA over his last four starts before landing on the Injured List. When Woodruff returns to the hill, if that's the guy the Brewers are getting back, they are going to have a very good chance of winning the National League Central again.

If the Brewers have Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and a healthy version of Woodruff at the top of the rotation, that would be enough for Milwaukee to make another run. Plus those three would be an excellent start to a playoff rotation. That's thinking far ahead, but the Brewers are exciting and should be able to make some noise this year.

The club has started to get healthier. Now, they just need the All-Star back.