Brewers End 37-Year Drought With Impressive Sweep Over Yankees

The New York Yankees came to American Family Field as hot as anyone in Major League Baseball, but they promptly got humbled.

With clinical displays of pitching, defense, and timely hitting, the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Yankees in a three-game set over the weekend. Jacob Misiorowski's historic first inning of triple-digit fastballs on Friday and Brice Turang's walk-off home run on Sunday served as fitting bookends to the Brew Crew's most impressive series of the year.

Just to add to the feat, the Brewers' sweep of the Yankees was the first since 1989, as was first pointed out by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Not a bad way to close out the unofficial first quarter of the new season.

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Brewers humble Yankees in perfect Brewers fashion

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees Friday, May 8, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was the kind of series the Brewers fan base had been waiting to see this team play. A Yankees team with arguably the most fearsome lineup in baseball found itself flummoxed by the Milwaukee pitching staff, and even when the Brewers got down in both of the final two games of the series, there was no panic whatsoever.

A walk-off sacrifice fly from catcher William Contreras on Saturday wound up becoming the least memorable of the three games, but it was yet another game that the Brewers have made a trademark of winning over the last few years. Down by two in the eighth and by one entering the bottom of the 10th, Milwaukee scratched and clawed its way to a 4-3 win despite being shut out for six innings by Cy Young Award front-runner Cam Schlittler.

Except the Brewers had also beaten another Cy Young favorite, lefty Max Fried, on Friday night. Fried was outclassed by Misiorowski, who struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits in six dazzling innings to spur a 6-0 win.

Even an Aaron Judge first-inning home run couldn't cue a Yankees win on Sunday. Turang, his World Baseball Classic teammate, provided the blow that sent New York home on a sour note.

It was certainly sweet revenge for Milwaukee for last year's three-game drubbing by the Yankees in the Bronx. But it was also a reminder that when firing on cylinders, these Brewers can make any team in this sport look second-rate.