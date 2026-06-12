Brewers Fans Will Love Luis Lara's Attitude About $31M MLB Extension

Luis Lara was a name creeping up on many Milwaukee Brewers fans' radars throughout this season, but he exploded onto the scene earlier this week by signing a major league extension.

In the middle of his breakout offensive season with Triple-A Nashville, Lara signed a seven-year, $31 million guaranteed extension that could pay him up to $79 million if he achieves a series of incentives.

It's an exciting time for Lara, but the 21-year-old speedster also knows that signing for life-changing isn't the only goal worth achieving. And he also wants to make sure if he earns his way to the major leagues, it's completely on merit.

What Lara said about extension this week

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Luis Lara (10) slides across homeplate to score a run to tie the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Quad Cities River Bandits during their Midwest League playoff baseball game Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin., Wisconsin. The Rattlers won 7-6 and move on to face Lake County in the Midwest League Championship Series starting Sunday. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm confident enough that I know I'm going to continue to improve," Lara said on Wednesday through interpreter Julio Borbon Jr., per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's something I make an emphasis. I'm going to stay on top of things to make sure that I'm capable of playing the way that they envision.

"I know I'm capable of playing at the major league level, but I understand it's not something that gives me a free pass and I'm just going to be able to get there. I'm going to continue to put in the same amount of work and have the same approach to my game as I've had in previous years."

Lara has generated much more power this season than in past years in the minors, and entered Thursday with a .940 OPS and 17 extra-base hits on the season. He's going to be more of a contact and speed guy in the majors in all likelihood, but it would help if he could get close to 20 home runs per season.

It's that kind of attitude that makes a successful transition to the majors in most cases, especially when it comes to a player like Lara, who doesn't have the enormous physical stature or long-time prospect pedigree that some players in his position can fall back on. He's earned his way to this point, and he's comfortable needing to earn more.

Standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 170 pounds, Lara will fit right in with this undersized, scrappy Brewers team. The big question now: How soon does that major league debut come?