Brewers Finally Have a Legit Slugger Prospect in the Pipeline

While the Milwaukee Brewers are among the very best teams in Major League Baseball right now, it's still hard not to look ahead because of how good the farm system is.

Milwaukee has won three straight National League Central titles and is in first place right now at 31-20. Still, despite the success, the Brewers have also built an elite farm system at the same time. In fact, before the season, MLB.com ranked the Brewers' farm system as the best in baseball. It doesn't hurt that the club has the No. 1 overall prospect in the game in infielder Jesús Made as well.

The future for this franchise is so bright. Milwaukee has three 24-year-olds that look like No. 1 aces in Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and Logan Henderson. Brandon Sproat is just 25 years old and the club has more depth down in the minors as well.

Milwaukee is loaded with young guys all over the place, including Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Sal Frelick, among many others and more to come. Shortstop Cooper Pratt will make the jump to the majors at some point this season. Jett Williams should as well. Made is someone to watch out for, likely next year. Brewers No. 2 prospect Luis Peña is likely someone to watch closer to 2028. No. 5 prospect Luis Lara is someone to watch in 2026 in the outfield. No. 7 prospect Jeferson Quero could very well be the long-term answer at catcher.

Also, No. 6 prospect Andrew Fischer is completely tearing the cover off the ball right now down with High-A Wisconsin. He has played in 37 games is slashing .266/.386/.626 with a 1.012 OPS, 13 homers, 33 RBIs, 23 walks, nine doubles and 32 runs scored.

Fischer has been so hot that he has hit four homers in his last six games.

Andrew Fishcher Has Something Milwaukee Needs

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Fischer has 4 home runs in his last 6 games for the @TimberRattlers 👀#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/R709PBNyZH — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) May 26, 2026

Fischer is 22 years old and should be in Double-A as fast as possible. He has something that few in the organization have: legit and massive power.

Think about the Brewers' roster right now. Milwaukee can contend, but who is going to go out and hit 35-plus homers? Likely no one. Christian Yelich has that type of power, but he missed time. He hasn't hit over 30 homers since 2019 when he blasted 44 long balls. The Brewers also have the fewest home runs in the league with just 35. The Brewers need power and Fischer is the guy who can help fix that at some point over the next few years.

That's what makes Fischer so interesting. He has the potential to bring the Brewers that type of power. Now, of course, that doesn't mean he's coming to the majors tomorrow to help in that department. But he's yet another guy down in the minors who will help the club in the majors at some point.

Again, the future is bright.