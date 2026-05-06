Milwaukee Brewers About to Have MLB's No. 1 Prospect

It has been known for some time that the Milwaukee Brewers have a potential star on their hands down in the minors in young infielder, Jesús Made.

He's just 18 years old but has had a meteoric rise throughout the baseball world over the last year and and currently is a member of the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. So far this season, he has slashed .270/.361/.443 with three homers, 17 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 17 walks, five doubles, three triples and 23 runs scored in just 28 games played.

Made fills up the box score and is just two steps away from the big leagues. He's also nowhere near his best. Again, he's just 18 years old. He's just scratching the surface and the perception of him around the league is very high right now. He entered the season as the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball behind Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers.

The Brewers Have A Budding Star In Jesús Made

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McGonigle looks like a star already for the Tigers in the big leagues and has graduated from prospect status. So, Made is the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball right now. That will change in the near future, though. Javik Blake, media Relations and broadcaster for Biloxi, shared on X that Made will become the No. 1 prospect in baseball right when Griffin reaches 130 at-bats on the season.

"With the prospect graduations of Kevin McGonigle and JJ Wetherholt on Monday, Jesús Made enters today as the No. 2 prospect in baseball. He's set to become baseball's top prospect once Konnor Griffin (103 AB) reaches 130 AB," Blake wrote.

Griffin had two more at-bats on Tuesday and now is at 105 at-bats on the season. So, he's 25 at-bats away from that 130 at-bats number. That should be just a few weeks. There is a very real shot that before the month of May ends, the Brewers will have the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in Made. That's a luxury. Remember, the Brewers have built a consistent winner on the back of their development and scouting departments. Made already looks like another win for the club. He's just 18 years old and is just weeks away from officially being the top prospect in all of baseball and soon enough, he will help the Brewers in the majors.

Made will turn 19 years old on May 8. Griffin made his big league debut at 19 years old. If he keeps dominating the way he has, there is a real shot we see him in the majors at some point late in 2026, or early in 2027.