Brewers Finally Repeat a Lineup, Ending Weird 47-Game Run

Things are finally starting to stabilize for the Milwaukee Brewers on the offensive side of the ball.

With all of the injuries piling up early on, Milwaukee was forced to adjust. So much so that Milwaukee rolled out different lineups over the last 47 games. That's ridiculous. Milwaukee didn't even have a break for a game to roll with the same lineup in multiple games.

Milwaukee will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home at American Family Field and is sticking with the same lineup it used to take down the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

The Brewers shared their lineup on social media on Friday and it is the following:

Milwauke Snapped Its Odd 47-Game Lineup Streak

May 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

1. Jackson Chourio, CF

2. Brice Turang, 2B

3. William Contreras, C

4. Christian Yelich, DH

5. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

6. Jake Bauers, LF

7. Luis Rengifo, 3B

8. Sal Frelick, RF

9. Joey Ortiz, SS

This is a very good lineup. There's an argument that the club's best lineup would have David Hamilton at third base right now. Regardless, Bauers in left field, Chourio in center field, and Frelick in right field is the team's best outfield right now with Garrett Mitchell off the bench. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on X that this is the same lineup Milwaukee used on Monday while quoting Brewers manager Pat Murphy not knowing that the streak was active.

"For the first time this season Pat Murphy is utilizing a repeat lineup, snapping a run of 47 different alignments," Rosiak wrote. "Tonight’s lineup is same as Monday’s at Wrigley Field. 'The streak is over,' Murphy said. 'The funny thing is, I had no idea.'"

For the first time this season Pat Murphy is utilizing a repeat lineup, snapping a run of 47 different alignments.



Tonight’s lineup is same as Monday’s at Wrigley Field.



“The streak is over,” Murphy said. “The funny thing is, I had no idea.” — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 22, 2026

This is the perfect stat to sum up Milwaukee as a team. The Brewers simply find a way through, even if that means a new lineup every single night. No matter who is hurt or what the situation is, the Brewers adjust better than most and just find a way. Milwaukee is 29-18 on the season so far, despite the fact that it has rolled with different lineups every day, until Friday.

With guys starting to get healthier, this is the type of lineup we should see a lot moving forward. Again, there's an argument Milwaukee would be better with Hamilton in the lineup, but he'll get his chances.

Things are stabilizing for the Brewers and that's going to lead to even more success on this field. This is a team that can go a long way in 2026.