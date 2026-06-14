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Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Finally Set to Begin Cooper Pratt Era in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt for the first time.
Patrick McAvoy|
Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are making a change at shortstop after weeks of speculation and buzz.

On Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt is coming up and joining the Brewers in the big leagues for the first time.

"Confirmed by a Brewers source: Shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt is Milwaukee-bound," McCalvy wrote.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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