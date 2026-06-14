Brewers Finally Set to Begin Cooper Pratt Era in Milwaukee
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The Milwaukee Brewers are making a change at shortstop after weeks of speculation and buzz.
On Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt is coming up and joining the Brewers in the big leagues for the first time.
"Confirmed by a Brewers source: Shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt is Milwaukee-bound," McCalvy wrote.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com