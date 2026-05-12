Brewers’ Cooper Pratt Gamble Isn't as Risky as Critics Think

The Milwaukee Brewers joined a growing trend around Major League Baseball earlier in the season and handed out a big extension early.

Now, this isn't completely new to the Brewers. For example, Jackson Chourio landed his eight-year, $82 million deal with Milwaukee before he stepped foot on a big league diamond. Milwaukee did something similar with young infielder Cooper Pratt this season seemingly out of nowhere.

There weren't rumors or buzz around the league insinuating that some sort of deal was close. Then, all of a sudden, it broke that the Brewers were signing Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million extension before being promoted to the majors. Milwaukee made the deal before March wrapped up. While this is the case, Pratt hasn't been promoted to the big leagues yet.

Did The Brewers Make The Right Call?

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the time of the deal, the Brewers' No. 4 prospect was actually struggling offensively down with Triple-A Nashville. He has started to turn things around, but he remains down in Triple-A. Overall, he has played in 31 games so far this season and is slashing .205/.338/.308 with a .646 OPS, two homers, 12 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, two doubles, two triples, and 15 runs scored.

Milwaukee clearly is betting on his upside. But not everyone around the league is convinced. In fact, while taking a look at various extensions across the league, The Athletic's Jim Bowden, who is a former MLB general manager, called the extension "high" risk. Milwaukee arguably doesn't typically operate in "high" risk.

Sometimes a deal doesn't look great on paper initially, and then all of a sudden is a major positive for Milwaukee. For example, take a look at Kyle Harrison. After the year that Caleb Durbin had in 2025, it was surprising to see him get traded, along with Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler. Harrison didn't have a ton of big league experience under his belt, but the Brewers bet on his upside and now he has a 2.41 ERA in seven starts for Milwaukee this season.

Pratt isn't in the big leagues yet. It's easy to look at that and wonder why the Brewers made the deal. But clearly, they see something in this young infielder and think that he can help. You don't just toss $50 million at a project. At some point this season, Pratt will likely be in the majors and then he'll be able to show why he got this deal.