Brewers Finally Get Brandon Sproat's Breakout Moment in Reds Win

The Milwaukee Brewers have been lights-out on the mound against the Cincinnati Reds over the last two days.

On Monday, the Brewers kicked off a three-game series against the Reds and were fortunate to welcome veteran starter Brandon Woodruff back on the mound. The long-time Brewers star returned to the mix for the first time since April 30 and looked like a superstar. Woodruff pitched six shutout innings and carried a perfect game into the fifth inning. Overall, he pitched six shutout innings and allowed just one base hit, while striking out 10 batters on just 79 pitches. A vintage performance, to say the least.

On Tuesday, Brewers rookie Brandon Sproat, who has had an up-and-down season so far, took the mound and delivered arguably the best start of his young career so far. Sproat followed Woodruff's lead and pitched six shutout innings against the Reds and allowed just one base hit and struck out 10 batters on 80 pitches.

Here's the sweeper to Reds center fielder Blake Dunn that gave Brandon Sproat his first career double-digit strikeout game. pic.twitter.com/foXRFD8sjQ — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 24, 2026

He had a perfect response to his own performance after the game.

Brandon Sproat Was Incredible On Tuesday

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Yeah, that's all the scouting report was," Sproat said. "Go do what Woo did."

Brandon Sproat on matching Brandon Woodruff’s six scoreless, no walks, 10 strikeouts: “That’s what the scouting report was: Go do what Woo did.” pic.twitter.com/CdazdzRmNp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 24, 2026

The Brewers shared on X that Sproat now is the first rookie in Milwaukee history to record 10 strikeouts, zero walks, and one or fewer base hits in a start for the club.

First rookie in franchise history with 10Ks, 0BB & 1 or fewer hits ❕SPROAT❕ pic.twitter.com/RCaXv4Kfm9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 24, 2026

This is the exact type of start Sproat needed. In his last outing, he pitched just 3 2/3 innings, due to a cramp, and allowed four earned runs. He's allowed three earned runs or more in six of his last eight starts, including Tuesday night's masterclass. While this is the case, he has allowed one or zero earned runs in two of his last three starts. Hopefully, this is a sign that he's turning a corner. If that is the case, Milwaukee is about to be very scary.

Everyone knows what Woodruff can do. He's a two-time All-Star and one of the most successful starters in Brewers history in recent memory. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison are both legit National League Cy Young Award contenders. Misiorowski should be considered the favorite. If the Brewers can get this version of Sproat consistently from here on out, it's going to be hard for Milwaukee to lose any series. Milwaukee traded Freddy Peralta for the package, including Sproat for a reason. He has massive upside. Hopefully, this is the beginning of him turning his season around.