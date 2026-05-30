Brewers Forced to Alter Quinn Priester's Recovery Plan

The Milwaukee Brewers are missing Quinn Priester and it certainly doesn't sound like he's going to be back in the near future.

The 25-year-old is having a tough go this season. Priester's season has been completely derailed by thoracic outlet syndrome and he's been trying to work through it. It's not an easy injury and Priester has struggled throughout his minor league rehab assignment.

Priester is a guy who was electric in Milwaukee last season. He made 29 total appearances with the Brewers and he logged a 3.32 ERA and had a 13-3 record in 157 1/3 innings of work.

He has made six appearances down in the minors so far this season and he has a 21.60 ERA over that stretch in just 10 innings of work. He hasn't been able to pitch more than three innings in a game yet this season and he has just one game with under three earned runs under his belt back on April 26. His last start came on May 27 with Triple-A Nashville, but he wasn't able to get through an inning. He allowed three runs in 2/3 of an inning. Now, his rehab assignment is being moved from Triple-A to the ACL Brewers, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Another Setback For Quinn Priester

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Brewers have moved Quinn Priester’s rehab assignment to Arizona because it wasn’t working in Triple-A. They still think he can get through thoracic outlet syndrome without surgery, but it’s taking much longer than anyone hoped. Priester was on board with this move, per [Brewers manager Pat Murphy]," McCalvy wrote.

This is yet another setback in a season full of them for the 25-year-old. Again, thoracic outlet syndrome isn't an easy injury to simply overcome. It's caused by pressure on blood vessels "in the area between the neck and shoulder." It's not as simple as just some sort of sprain or strain, or something like that. This is an injury that takes time and isn't easily predictable.

It's tough, but the Brewers arguably are doing the right thing moving his rehab assignment to the ACL Brewers. Let him get back on track with less pressure. At this point, that's the most important thing. Milwaukee is just fine in the majors right now. It doesn't need him just yet. The club will need him in the long run, but they're good right now. This is the right move and hopefully it gets him back on track.