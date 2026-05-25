Brewers Give Worrying Update on Logan Henderson's Injury Status

The Milwaukee Brewers have seen a lot of positives from their young starting rotation so far this season, but there is a cause for concern right now.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged on Monday that there is some concern right now about young starter Logan Henderson after he dealt with back tightness after his last start on May 22. Henderson would be scheduled to start on Wednesday, but as of right now, it's unclear whether he will get the ball, though, as shared by Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic on X on Monday.

"Pat Murphy said the Brewers are closely monitoring Logan Henderson's back tightness after his last start," Stern wrote. "The club hasn't announced a starter for Wednesday, which would be his next turn."

"I think there's reason for concern, so we're going to keep a really close eye on it," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said, as transcribed by Stern.

The Brewers Hurler Is Up In The Air

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees Sunday, May 10, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers are missing Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester right now. Losing Henderson would be a big hit. Henderson was dominant on May 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched five shutout innings against the two-time reigning World Series champions. In the process, he became the first pitcher since 1898 to allow two runs or fewer in each of their first 10 starts in the majors.

Logan Henderson is off to a historic start to his Big League career pic.twitter.com/PvSbIBuUQN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 23, 2026

Overall, Henderson has made five starts so far this season and has a 2.74 ERA and a 30-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 innings pitched. Henderson is just 24 years old and looks like a future star, but now we have to wait to see if he can make his next start without any delay.

When it comes to the Brewers in general, the club is going to be just fine in the long run. Milwaukee has shown over and over again that it can get through pretty much any injury. There was a point when Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester were all out at the same time. While this is the case, the Brewers were able to stay afloat.

If the Brewers lose Henderson, they will find a way through. That doesn't mean it would be the ideal situation, but the Brewers will be able to get through. Hopefully, Henderson is able to make his next start. This is a situation to monitor over the next few days, to say the least.