Brewers Give Worrying Update on Logan Henderson's Injury Status
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The Milwaukee Brewers have seen a lot of positives from their young starting rotation so far this season, but there is a cause for concern right now.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged on Monday that there is some concern right now about young starter Logan Henderson after he dealt with back tightness after his last start on May 22. Henderson would be scheduled to start on Wednesday, but as of right now, it's unclear whether he will get the ball, though, as shared by Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic on X on Monday.
"Pat Murphy said the Brewers are closely monitoring Logan Henderson's back tightness after his last start," Stern wrote. "The club hasn't announced a starter for Wednesday, which would be his next turn."
"I think there's reason for concern, so we're going to keep a really close eye on it," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said, as transcribed by Stern.
The Brewers Hurler Is Up In The Air
The Brewers are missing Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester right now. Losing Henderson would be a big hit. Henderson was dominant on May 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched five shutout innings against the two-time reigning World Series champions. In the process, he became the first pitcher since 1898 to allow two runs or fewer in each of their first 10 starts in the majors.
Overall, Henderson has made five starts so far this season and has a 2.74 ERA and a 30-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 innings pitched. Henderson is just 24 years old and looks like a future star, but now we have to wait to see if he can make his next start without any delay.
When it comes to the Brewers in general, the club is going to be just fine in the long run. Milwaukee has shown over and over again that it can get through pretty much any injury. There was a point when Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester were all out at the same time. While this is the case, the Brewers were able to stay afloat.
If the Brewers lose Henderson, they will find a way through. That doesn't mean it would be the ideal situation, but the Brewers will be able to get through. Hopefully, Henderson is able to make his next start. This is a situation to monitor over the next few days, to say the least.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com