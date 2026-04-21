Brewers Gold Glover Open to Long-Term Deal in Milwaukee

There has been a trend emerging across Major League Baseball in which early long-term contract extensions are being handed out at a rate higher than usual.

Maybe that's because of the uncertainty for the spot after the 2026 season. The Collective Bargaining Agreement will expire after the season and labor negotiations will take place between the MLBPA and the league itself. Right now, the big question is whether the negotiations will lead to a work stoppage if the two sides can't agree on terms. It's a bit too early to be thinking that way, but this has also been a topic that has been discussed for a few years at this point. At the very least, there are some tense discussions coming.

Maybe the uptick in early contract extensions simply is because of the fact that contracts in general are on the rise. If you can hit on an early extension, it increases your costs a bit in the short term, but you can save yourself a boatload of money in the long term. The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that has gotten into the mix this season already as they handed No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt an eight-year, $50.75 million extension before even stepping foot on a big league diamond. That's the biggest extension of the season so far for Milwaukee. But could another be on the way? Brewers Gold Glove Award winner Brice Turang was asked whether he would be open to a long-term deal in Milwaukee and he made it clear that he is, as shared by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Brewers Infielder Is Open To A Long-Term Extension

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I think every player is interested in it, if it’s the right number, if it’s the best thing for them and their family,” Turang said. “I mean, you’re always open ears as a player."

Hogg also reported that the Brewers and the infielder have discussed the possibility of an extension in the past, although there is nothing imminent for Turang.

The 26-year-old certainly should be in consideration for a new deal. Somehow, he just keeps getting better. Turang played in 155 games in 2024 and won a Gold Glove Award while slashing .254/.316/.349 with seven homers, 57 RBIs and 50 stolen bases. In 2025, he slashed .288/.359/.435 with 18 homers, 81 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. In 2026, he is slashing .300/.437/.571 with four homers, 14 RBIs and six stolen bases in 19 games played, while still playing stellar defense.

Turang is becoming a superstar-level talent for the Brewers. Right now, he's under team control through the 2029 season. So, the Brewers have three more seasons of control after the 2026 campaign. But, the club should be thinking about the future. If Turang keeps playing like he is right now, he is going to cost a pretty penny one day. Handing him an extension right now would increase the costs for the club in the short term, but could at least save a bit of cash in the long run, rather than trying to sign him closer to free agency. Or, even losing him.