Brewers Have a Potential Cy Young Candidate Emerging Before Their Eyes

The Milwaukee Brewers took a big leap of faith by trading Freddy Peralta during the offseason. The move made sense because Peralta's contract runs up at the end of the year. The Brewers were seemingly confident they wouldn't be able to re-sign him, so a trade made sense.

But that deal left the Brewers' starting rotation very depleted coming into the season. Pair that with the fact that Brandon Woodruff came into the season injured, and the Brewers' rotation consisted of a slew of young players who have barely gotten a taste in the big leagues. But there's one player who stands out among the pack.

The Athletic's Eno Sarris recently put together a list of the best pitchers in baseball. Sarris ranked Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski as the No. 25 pitcher in the game right now, ahead of players like Nathan Eovaldi and Jose Soriano, while noting he could emerge as a true National League Cy Young candidate in the future.

Jacob Misiorowski has legit Cy Young potential

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"From the Gausman to the Gas Man we go. Jacob Misiorowski is down to a piddling 98.7 mph average on his four-seam but he shaved another percentage point off his walk rate and is striking out a whopping 37.5 percent of the batters he's facing," Sarris wrote. "He's avoided becoming too predictable with the pitch he commands best — a face-numbing 94-mph slider — which is probably the best news, given that just can't be the best pitch for your health. Everything is still in place for a Cy Young-type season, he just needs the bulk."

Misiorowski very clearly has Cy Young potential. His fastball can reach and sit in the triple digits. He has a slider, which is his best pitch, that sits in the mid 90s, while reaching as high as the upper 90s. This season, he's worked on commanding the ball better, which was his big flaw last season.

Across 21 2/3 innings this season, Misiorowski has nine walks and a 10 percent walk rate. While that's still not excellent, it's a bit better than his 11 percent walk rate from last season. It also seems like Misiorowski is having more competitive walks this year. What I mean by that is the fact that last year, at times, Misiorowski would miss the zone by multiple feet rather than a few inches. He's dialed that in early this season.

If he can continue to improve the command, nothing is stopping him from becoming a true ace and a legitimate National League Cy Young candidate within the next two years.