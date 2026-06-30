Brewers Have Clear Need to Address at Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers keep trucking along. Despite trading Freddy Peralta in the offseason, the team remains in first place in the National League Central with a 51-31 record.

However, they still have some work to do at the trade deadline if they hope to make a deep run in the postseason. Last year, they fell short in the NLCS against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade deadline is on August 3, and the Brewers will likely be active as they look to make some improvements. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named a clear area of need that they should look to address by then.

"Milwaukee’s bullpen has been solid, posting a 3.72 ERA that ranks fifth in the NL. But the banged-up group has been pretty top heavy, led by Trevor Megill, Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe, so adding another proven relief arm (or two) would help manager Pat Murphy navigate the second half of the season as the Crew looks to take another step after losing in the NLCS last fall," Feinsand wrote.

Brewers Have Clear Deadline Needs

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Milwaukee does have a solid bullpen, but some reinforcements wouldn't hurt. If they were to add an extra arm or two, they could cement themselves as the favorites to win yet another NL Central title. They are up 5 1/2 games on the Chicago Cubs and might be the team best equipped to stop the Dodgers' quest for a three-peat.

There is a lot to like about the current squad, especially considering that they continue to play well despite trading away some big pieces. But the market will be full of relievers in the coming weeks, and the Brewers will have options that they can pursue.

One option is left-hander Aroldis Chapman, who has done well with the Boston Red Sox this year. Milwaukee needs a little stability in the bullpen, but there should not be a shortage of options.

The Brewers have essentially already buried the rest of the NL Central. Now, they'll look for upgrades as they try to lock down another division title. It will be interesting to see what president of baseball operations Matt Arnold is thinking as the Brewers approach the deadline.

They seem to be pointed towards the postseason yet again, but it's just a matter of them finding the right upgrades so they can take their shot at winning their first World Series title.