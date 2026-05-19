Brewers Have Obvious Area of Improvement for Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers have once again proven that trading away veterans on expiring contracts does not automatically take them out of postseason contention. In fact, because of what they get in return, they are able to stay in postseason contention.

They have managed to win the National League Central in three straight seasons, and they have a good chance of doing it again, as they are only a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs in the division.

The trade deadline will happen in a few months, and it would be hard to imagine the Brewers not adding some pieces to enhance their roster. Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts they will be buyers at the deadline and add in a specific area.

"The Brewers will be looking to add more pitching depth," Bowden predicted.

Brewers need more pitching depth

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Brewers starting rotation has been hit with injuries this year. Right now, both Quinn Priester and Brandon Woodruff are out, and while they are making their way back, there is a lot of uncertainty. They can't just leave everything to Jacob Misiorowski.

While the Brewers rotation has the fifth best ERA in Major League Baseball, some more depth wouldn't hurt, and if they can add the right pieces to their mix, they could cement themselves as the clear favorites to win the NL Central for a fourth straight year.

The Brewers are finding ways to win, even without a lot of power in their lineup, but as long as they keep finding ways to score runs, they should be fine offensively. Pitching is another matter.

Misiorowski has become the team's ace, but they need to make sure they have enough depth if Priester and Woodruff aren't at full strength.

Ultimately, the Brewers should be in good shape as the 2026 season plays out. The NL Central is by far the toughest division in baseball, with every team sitting at either .500 or above, but it still may be the Brewers emerging victorious at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see what they do at the deadline, but that will be a good time for them to see what they have and what they need to add in order to cement themselves as the best team in the division and potentially take the top spot away from the Cubs while distancing themselves fro the rest of the pack.