Brewers Have the Resources for Deadline Splash, But Will They Act?

This could be the year for the Milwaukee Brewers to go out and make a deep run and potentially even win their first World Series title in franchise history.

This team is very good already. Milwaukee is 44-26 on the season so far through 70 games. Last season, the Brewers set the franchise record with 97 wins, but they weren't even close to as good at this point in the season as they are in 2026. In 2025, the Brewers were 37-33 through 70 games. Milwaukee already is seven games ahead of last year's pace and that was the best regular season team in franchise history. That's the biggest example of why this team is worth investing in. Last year, the Brewers made it to the National League Championship Series, but were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers are better on paper and will get Brandon Woodruff back soon, but the franchise needs to continue to look around for ways to get better because the Dodgers are the favorites in the National League once again.

There hasn't been a guy speculated as a fit for Milwaukee more over the last few weeks than Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. It's not hard to see why either. He's back with the Tigers after undergoing elbow surgery earlier in the season. If the Brewers had him in the rotation, along with Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and Woodruff, Milwaukee would have the best rotation in the league, potentially even in years. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel floated the Brewers among fits for Skubal.

What Should Milwaukee Do?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29), left, and pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walk off the field after congratulating teammates for the 10-4 win over Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Passan followed up by joining "Foul Territory" and said that the biggest question for Milwaukee in the trade market is how "uncomfortable" the team is willing to get, rather than anything else.

"It's just a question of how uncomfortable are the Brewers willing to get," Passan said. "What we have to understand here is that the Milwaukee Brewers are in the position that they are in because they operate in a very particular and meticulous way. They are so good at process. When people ask me 'Why are the Brewers as good as they are?' It's very simple. They have processes that they have honed through the years that they follow that have been very successful. It reminds me a lot of the Cleveland Guardians and of the Tampa Bay Rays."

"The Brewers, with Skubal, Misiorowski, and Harrison, have about as good a chance as anyone outside of the Dodgers to win a ring."



The Brewers have the depth to make a splash. The only question is how uncomfortable they're willing to get, says @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/6qJkMfQCUL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 17, 2026

Milwaukee just promoted Cooper Pratt and him and Luis Lara earned long-term extensions this season already. It's safe to assume they aren't going anywhere. It's safe to assume baseball's No. 1 overall prospect in Jesús Made isn't going anywhere. Even if these three are all untouchable, the Brewers still have enough firepower to get some sort of major deal done this summer with guys like Luis Peña, Jett Williams, Andrew Fischer, Jeferson Quero, and Bishop Letson, among many others.

It's not often that you have a club as good as the Brewers are right now. Thisis the type of team you get "uncomfortable" for.