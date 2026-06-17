Brewers Named Fit for Reigning Cy Young Winner with Deadline Closing In

The Milwaukee Brewers are once again the cream of the crop in the National League Central. Even after trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, the Brewers are still 4 1/2 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals as they look for their fourth consecutive division title.

The team has some needs to address at the trade deadline. Even with Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison dominating, they have been without Quinn Priester and Brandon Woodruff for quite some time. Both have been on the injured list for several weeks.

As such, the Brewers may need a starter. Tarik Skubal is likely to be moved at the deadline, and Jeff Passan of ESPN listed Milwaukee as a team that could be an interesting fit.

"He's still the same guy who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards," Passan wrote. He relies on a 95 mph to 98 mph four-seam fastball and one of the best changeups in the league, along with a sinker, a slider and a slurve that are all above average to plus. Skubal's command is also plus, so you can see why he has the hardware and could also be in line for a precedent-setting contract depending on how this season ends."

Skubal named fit for Brewers

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers are fortunate to have brought back a lot of solid prospects for Peralta and other pieces they have traded away. Perhaps some of those prospects could be used to land Skubal.

Important to note is that Skubal is a free agent at the end of the year. Milwaukee is a small-market team that typically doesn't make these types of trades, but it might be worth it if they want to go for it this year.

Adding Skubal could allow them the push they need to run away with the NL Central once again and potentially even put them on par with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They fell short against Los Angeles in the NLCS last year, so Milwaukee will be looking for a way to get an edge and reach the World Series for the first time since 1982.

Skubal has dealt with injuries this season but has since returned and is looking like his old self, so the Brewers shouldn't be concerned too much about his health, especially if they want to make a push towards the postseason and potentially make a deeper run after falling just short last season.