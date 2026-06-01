Brewers Hit the Jackpot With Jacob Misiorowski in May

We just witnessed one of the most dominant months of pitching you're ever going to see in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski entered the season with big expectations and has completely outperformed them, to say the least. The 24-year-old entered the day on Sunday sporting a 1.83 ERA and a 100-to19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 innings pitched in 11 starts. Milwaukee turned to Misiorowski to try to get back on track after dropping a contest against the Houston Astros on Saturday. While the Astros have been bad in the standings, they do have one of the best offenses in baseball. It didn't matter on Sunday, though.

Misiorowski stayed hot and pitched seven shutout innings and struck out eight batters while allowing just three base hits. He didn't walk anyone either.

Jacob Misiorowski Is On Another Planet

May 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski overpowers Yordan Alvarez with three electric heaters 🔥



103.1 MPH

102.8 MPH

101.8 MPH pic.twitter.com/XDraR6dxnd — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

Misiorowski was incredible throughout the month of May, to say the least. Throughout the month of May, Misiorowski made six starts and was almost unhittable. Misiorowski recorded a ridiculous 0.23 ERA while allowing just one earned run across 38 1/3 innings pitched. He also struck out 57 batters and held opposing batters to a .109 batting average.

Jacob Misiorowski just finished one of the most brilliant months you'll ever see:



🔵 0.23 ERA (1 ER)

🔵 38.1 IP

🔵 57 K

🔵 .109 AVG

🔵 0.52 WHIP pic.twitter.com/Pc8f1IMuHo — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 31, 2026

His 0.23 ERA, .109 opponents’ batting average and 0.52 WHIP all set new records among Brewers hurlers with at least four starts in a month, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Jacob Misiorowski finished May with a 0.23 ERA, a .109 opponents’ batting average and a 0.52 WHIP, the best marks in Brewers history for any month in which a pitcher made at least four starts," McCalvy wrote.

It's just ridiculous, to say the least. If he's going to continue to pitch like this, he's certainly going to be in the mix for the National League Cy Young Award when the 2026 season comes to a close. Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies is the only other guy who has an argument to have potentially been better than Misiorowski throughout the month of May.

He was that good. Unsurprisingly, as he has heated up, the Brewers have been even better. With the win on Sunday, the Brewers are now 35-21 and in first place in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs are 4 1/2 games back and in second place. The St. Louis Cardinals are five games back and in third place. There's a lot of season left, but if the Brewers keep playing like this, no one is going to catch them in the division.