Brewers’ Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Impress on Rehab Assignment

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, it's hard not to be excited right now.

While the Brewers lost on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, it was a good day overall for the franchise. That is because of what happened down with Triple-A Nashville. Nashville faced off against the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn were in the lineup as they prepared to make a return trip to Milwaukee.

It was the first day of a minor league rehab assignment for both of these guys. As of writing, it's not expected to be a long rehab assignment. The current expectation is that both will be ready to go by the time the Brewers kick off a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

With that being said, let's take a look back at Chourio and Vaughn's rehab debuts on Wednesday.

Jackson Chourio

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chourio went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored on Wednesday. The fact that he walked twice in the same game is positive in itself. Chourio collected just 30 walks in 131 games last season. He looked healthy and should be back next week. If the Brewers are going to get a version of Chourio that also is commanding the strike zone better and taking his walks, that's going to make him all the more dangerous. If he's taking his walks, then pitchers will have to be in the zone more because they'll know that Chourio isn't chasing. If pitchers are in the zone more, Chourio is going to crush.

Andrew Vaughn

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) takes a lead off third base in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vaughn went 1-for-3 in his return to the field for the organization on Wednesday down in Triple-A. That's not all, though. There was a near-perfect moment for Brewers fans during the game. Chourio walked and got to first base. Then, Vaughn stepped up and collected his lone base hit of the contest and moved Chourio from first base to third base in the process.

Jackson Chourio walks and Andrew Vaughn singles him to third in their first at-bats on rehab with the @nashvillesounds. pic.twitter.com/rQEoUkbaYO — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 29, 2026

It's hard to ask for much more. That one play in itself was a perfect encapsulation of excitement for Brewers fans. Chourio had a good at-bat and then flashed his speed going from first base to third base. Vaughn stepped up and got a base hit. Soon enough, we'll be talking about these guys doing this in the majors and not down in Triple-A. It's okay to get excited, Brewers fans. Milwaukee is about to get much better.