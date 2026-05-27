Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Finds Himself in Elite Company Amid Strong Season

The Milwaukee Brewers came into Wednesday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3 1/2 game lead in the National League Central. At 32-20, the Brewers remain one of the best teams in the National League and have a legitimate shot to make another deep postseason run.

In addition, they have been receiving some big contributions from Jacob Misiorowski, who has quickly become the ace of their pitching staff. After allowing just one run over seven innings against the Cardinals on Monday, Misiorowski is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA in 11 starts and leads Major League Baseball with 100 strikeouts.

His hot start has him in elite company. According to BetMGM, the young right-hander has +320 odds to win the NL Cy Young award, which is second-best behind Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Christopher Sanchez.

Jacob Misiorowski in elite company

May 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after retiring the side in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Also on the list are Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani and Chris Sale. Skenes and Ohtani have +425 odds to win the award, while Sale has +650 odds to win it.

The Brewers needed somebody to step up in the absence of Freddy Peralta after he was traded to the New York Mets this past offseason. They were able to keep Brandon Woodruff, but he still is struggling to stay healthy.

However, Misiorowski has been just what the doctor ordered for Milwaukee, and he remains one of the league's top pitchers. His ERA is the fourth-best in Major League Baseball and second-best in the National League. Only Sanchez, Nick Martinez and Cam Schlittler are ahead of him right now.

As long as Misiorowski can stay healthy and avoid the injured list, he should be in pretty good shape as he tries to win the Cy Young award in just his second season in the big leagues.

There is a lot for Brewers fans to be excited about, but it is clear that he is the ace of the staff and will be a key piece in their starting rotation for a long time.

It will be interesting to see how the Cy Young race plays out as the rest of the season unfolds, but Misiorowski appears to have as good of a chance as anybody in the National League to come away victorious in the race.

Without Peralta, he has picked up the slack, and the Brewers are fortunate to have him leading their rotation, especially at such a young age.