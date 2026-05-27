Brewers’ Abner Uribe Accuses Oli Marmol of Threatening Dugout Gesture

Things got pretty heated between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Brewers reliever Abner Uribe and Cardinals designated hitter/catcher Iván Herrera got the jawing started. Uribe threw a pitch high and tight towards Herrera and then the two had words in the eighth inning. A few batters later, Uribe ended the inning while getting out of a jam by striking out Alec Burleson. Then, he turned to the Cardinals' dugout with a very pointed celebration, to say the least.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

The Brewers Hurler Had Comments For St. Louis

May 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Naturally, the Cardinals didn't like the celebration. Also, Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn't as well. He called it "unacceptable."

After the game, Uribe apologized to his teammates. Instead of apologizing to the Cardinals, he doubled down and made surprising allegations against Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.

"First and foremost, everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there,” Uribe said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “I owe an apology to the Brewers, I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that. ...

“I don’t think it’s professional for their manager to be making signs toward our dugout saying that he’s going to be hitting guys. There’s an event that occurred during the practice today, too, and I don’t think that’s right. I have my teammates’ back, always.”

He claimed that there was "a sign" that Marmol was doing every time Christian Yelich or William Contreras was up at bat that he didn't think was "very professional." The Cardinals denied the allegations, per McCalvy.

On Wednesday, we'll likely hear more about this. The Brewers and Cardinals have an afternoon contest to wrap up their three-game series. The drama was a bit unnecessary. The Brewers took down the Cardinals 6-0 on Tuesday night behind another brilliant start from Kyle Harrison. That's what the story should be. Not some sort of drama between Uribe and the Cardinals. Hopefully, the chatter wraps up quickly on Wednesday and the conversation can go back to baseball. Milwaukee is playing great right now and just two took games in a row from a difficult Cardinals team. There's no need for the drama.

After the win, the Brewers improved to 32-20 and now have a 3 1/2-game lead over the second place Cardinals.