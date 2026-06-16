Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Flexes PSA 10 Rookie Card Inside Custom Glove

The Milwaukee Brewers have the most dominant starter in Major League Baseball right now in Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski has been incredible so far this season for Milwaukee in his first full season with the organization in the majors. Last year, Misiorowski made just 15 total appearances in the majors, including 14 starts. He had a 4.36 ERA and an 87-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 66 innings pitched. He broke out early and earned his first All-Star nod in the process.

This year, he has been significantly better. Misiorowski has made 14 starts this season and is leading the league with a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts. Overall, Misiorowski is 8-2 on the season and has a 131-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87 innings pitched. Over his last eight starts, he logged a 0.17 ERA and an 80-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 54 1/3 innings pitched. That's not all, though. He allowed just one earned run and 19 base hits over that stretch. He has been on an absurd run and also set a new record for the fastest pitch by a starter in the pitch tracking era at 104.5 miles per hour, which broke his own record.

The Brewers Star Showed Off A Fancy Custom Glove

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) celebrate a nine innings 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Misiorowski (32) pitched all nine innings of the game. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On top of this all, Misiorowski also clearly has style. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off a custom new glove of his with a PSA 10-graded rookie card of himself in the webbing of the glove.

Jacob Misiorowski shows off a new glove with his Rookie Card INSIDE IT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sxnbCHYs2s — Topps (@Topps) June 16, 2026

This isn't the first time that he's shown off a sweet, custom glove with a card on it. Back in April, he showed off a different custom glove with a Japanese Pokémon trading card of the Pokémon called Gengar.

This one was super fun to make! The glove features a top loader that allows the player to insert their own trading card into the glove! https://t.co/lyWssbPj0n pic.twitter.com/pZHegdrbr1 — 44 Pro (@44ProCustom) April 18, 2026

Card collecting is a very popular hobby and Misiorowski has been a champion of it. Back in early June, a feel-good story about Misiorowski came out and was shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy in which he spent time with a local fan over in a Milwaukee-area card shop during Memorial Day weekend and opened packs of cards together.

Now, of course, Misiorowski certainly won't be using this custom glove in a big league game, but it's yet another cool collectable from the Brewers ace.

Misiorowski is 24 years old and is a certified superstar. Plus, he's already been able to do things like this since making the jump to the big leagues. He's striking guys out left and right and combining another hobby he likes with his career. Talk about living the dream, huh?