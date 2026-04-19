Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Goes Viral With Pokémon-Inspired Glove
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Milwaukee Brewers hurler Jacob Misiorowski dazzles on the mound with his blistering fastball and now he has a brand new glove that caught the attention of fans around the league inspired by the popular Pokémon, Gengar.
Popular X account, 44 Pro, shared on Saturday that the Brewers ace got a custom-made purple glove that actually features a Japanese Pokémon trading card of Gengar in the webbing of the glove.
It's not often you're going to see a custom-made glove like this around the league. When it was shared on social media, it went viral. Jomboy Media shared the glove on X and the post has over 919 thousand views, as of writing.
The Milwaukee Brewers Hurler Went Viral With A Custom-Made Glove
Fans around the league certainly had opinions on the glove, with the vast majority being positive.
The list goes on and on. Earlier in the month, Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Will Klein unveiled a custom-made, Pokémon-Inspired glove as well.
It's certainly a different-looking glove than you will typically see out there. It's interesting, though. It combines two of the most popular things out there, baseball and Pokémon. Misiorowski is one of the most intriguing hurlers out there in baseball right now. The 6'7'' flamethrower has been dominant so far this season for Milwaukee. He has made four starts so far on the campaign and has a 3.32 ERA and a 33-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 21 2/3 innings pitched.
Last season, Misiorowski took the baseball world by storm. He made his big league debut in June and didn't allow a base hit in five innings of work against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals. He was equally as good in the second outing of his big league career on June 20 against the Minnesota Twins. He even earned an All-Star nod, despite just a few appearances under his belt at that point.
Fast forward to now, and Misiorowski is a full-blown big leaguer and was the club's Opening Day starter this season. On top of that, he clearly has good taste in Pokémon as well, although that is one person's opinion. We've started to see a bit of a trend of baseball crossing over with other things in pop culture. This is yet another example, thanks to the Brewers' flamethrower. Misiorowski is not only dazzling on the baseball field, but now off of it as well.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com