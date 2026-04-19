Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Goes Viral With Pokémon-Inspired Glove

Milwaukee Brewers hurler Jacob Misiorowski dazzles on the mound with his blistering fastball and now he has a brand new glove that caught the attention of fans around the league inspired by the popular Pokémon, Gengar.

Popular X account, 44 Pro, shared on Saturday that the Brewers ace got a custom-made purple glove that actually features a Japanese Pokémon trading card of Gengar in the webbing of the glove.

This one was super fun to make! The glove features a top loader that allows the player to insert their own trading card into the glove! https://t.co/lyWssbPj0n pic.twitter.com/pZHegdrbr1 — 44 Pro (@44ProCustom) April 18, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski got a custom Gengar glove 🔥



44pro just made a custom glove for Brewers pitcher, Jacob Misiorowski, that features a Japanese Holo Fossil Gengar. pic.twitter.com/hcUMwwWDYt — Alt (@altxyzofficial) April 18, 2026

It’s a close race between these two 👀 https://t.co/YHc0IxMTBP pic.twitter.com/opNXqlv8CG — 44 Pro (@44ProCustom) April 18, 2026

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski just got a custom Gengar glove 👀



(via @44ProCustom) pic.twitter.com/p6gpoSmtG4 — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) April 18, 2026

It's not often you're going to see a custom-made glove like this around the league. When it was shared on social media, it went viral. Jomboy Media shared the glove on X and the post has over 919 thousand views, as of writing.

The Milwaukee Brewers Hurler Went Viral With A Custom-Made Glove

Apr 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski has a custom Gengar glove with a Pokémon card in the web pic.twitter.com/NHxPbr9Ohg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 18, 2026

Fans around the league certainly had opinions on the glove, with the vast majority being positive.

Heartbreaking: worst person you know has a great glove https://t.co/TNNM1JO52I pic.twitter.com/hxxtRMSRdk — Joey (@suzukiplshomer) April 18, 2026

The concept of the hobby slowing down in any way is definitely way down the line…lol



Until theres a supply increase which there most likely won’t be until the new printing facility opens up.



At the moment there is nothing but demand being created. More and more every single… https://t.co/RRYdL6ceoR — powdr tcg (@powdrtcg) April 18, 2026

Rob Manfred is gonna have a meltdown if he sees this on the mound. 🤣 https://t.co/Cv1ZKhOTFa — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) April 18, 2026

He’s such a nerd I love him .

W Pokémon https://t.co/l8Xr3GM7uI pic.twitter.com/qMtLWOaTus — 𝒴𝑒𝓁𝒾’𝓈 𝐵𝑜𝓃𝑔 (@yelichfans) April 18, 2026

Pokemon isn’t slowing down anytime soon 🔥🔥 https://t.co/J98uLIPxRE — CardsandCafe (@Cardsandcafe) April 18, 2026

this goes so incredibly hard https://t.co/ns4xTTjOK2 — mik ⚾️ (@redhoodjays) April 18, 2026

Most fire glove I’ve ever seen https://t.co/TagnGHW3Qw — Asiidix (@Asiidix) April 18, 2026

Incredible how mainstream cards have gone in the last year or so. A niche hobby for decades evolving into a serious market and asset class where tangible goods deeply rooted in culture have become an important part of the way a generation defines and expresses their identity https://t.co/aTwjDm3ytc — Micah Gantman (@mfg) April 19, 2026

The list goes on and on. Earlier in the month, Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Will Klein unveiled a custom-made, Pokémon-Inspired glove as well.

Will Klein has a new custom Pokémon glove that allows him to display his favorite cards on the web 😮



Via: Will Klein pic.twitter.com/OTLRvURcug — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2026

It's certainly a different-looking glove than you will typically see out there. It's interesting, though. It combines two of the most popular things out there, baseball and Pokémon. Misiorowski is one of the most intriguing hurlers out there in baseball right now. The 6'7'' flamethrower has been dominant so far this season for Milwaukee. He has made four starts so far on the campaign and has a 3.32 ERA and a 33-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 21 2/3 innings pitched.

Last season, Misiorowski took the baseball world by storm. He made his big league debut in June and didn't allow a base hit in five innings of work against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals. He was equally as good in the second outing of his big league career on June 20 against the Minnesota Twins. He even earned an All-Star nod, despite just a few appearances under his belt at that point.

Fast forward to now, and Misiorowski is a full-blown big leaguer and was the club's Opening Day starter this season. On top of that, he clearly has good taste in Pokémon as well, although that is one person's opinion. We've started to see a bit of a trend of baseball crossing over with other things in pop culture. This is yet another example, thanks to the Brewers' flamethrower. Misiorowski is not only dazzling on the baseball field, but now off of it as well.