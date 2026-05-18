Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski is Dominating in One Key Area

The Milwaukee Brewers are once again a force to be reckoned with in the National League. Even after trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, they have found a way to stay close to the top in the crowded NL Central.

The trade clearly hasn't affected them at all. In fact, they have another pitcher that has picked up the slack in Peralta's absence. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski made his major league debut last season and quickly became one of the Brewers' most reliable arms.

He is continuing that trend, and he currently leads Major League Baseball in an important category, averaging 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Miz leads MLB in important category

May 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Misiorowski is also tied for the major league lead with 80 total strikeouts recording, and appears to be on pace to receive his second National League All-Star nod. Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook found himself raving about Misiorowski.

"It's a special moment in baseball to see a guy like this come around, and this guy loves the moment," Hook said. "He loves the moment, he thrives in the moment. We saw that last year when he came up. He was his best self, then he kind of got in the doldrums and of course getting into September and then in the playoffs picked it back up. This is where he thrives, in those big moments. The competitiveness oozes out of Miz. Obviously, he has special stuff, but the thing that I'm the most excited about when I see him pitch is the competitiveness. When he goes against the best players in baseball, that's where he wants to live."

The numbers also speak for themselves. The 24-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 2.12 ERA in nine starts and is simply blowing hitters away with his stuff. But he also is able to shine in the biggest moments, which is what has impressed the Brewers the most.

As long as he can stay healthy, the Brewers should be in good shape, and he could very well be the next ace of their staff. There is a lot of upside with Misiorowski, and the Brewers have a lot to be excited about as they move forward and try to stay competitive every year.

Players like him are going to be what keeps the line moving for Milwaukee in the next several years, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.