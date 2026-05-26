Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Opens Cy Young Case With Just 7 Words

Jacob Misiorowski's phenomenal day on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals put the entire sport on notice.

Striking out 12 batters and allowing only one run on two hits in his fifth win of the year, Misiorowski set all sorts of one-day records for fastball velocity: times touching 101 mph, 102 mph, and 103 mph, and total triple-digit fastballs. The most amazing part was probably the fact that the Cardinals somehow scored a run.

As he became the first pitcher across the majors to reach the 100-strikeout threshold on Monday, Misiorowski made it abundantly clear that he belongs in the Cy Young Award discussion, perhaps even the early front-runner. And as is his calling card, he did so in very few words after the game, allowing his brilliance on the mound to tell the full story.

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Misiorowski's quote after Cardinals start could be his full-time slogan

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When asked if the fact that he threw 57 pitches over 100 mph meant anything to him or was in any way surprising, Misiorowski nonchalantly shook his head, suppressing a grin.

"That's what I do. I throw hard," Misiorowski said, via MLB.com.

How hard? According to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, that 57 mark was 10 more triple-digit pitches than anyone had ever thrown before in a single outing. And he touched 103 nine times, bringing his career-long total to 22. Per McCalvy, only two other starters ever reached that threshold in a game, regular season or postseason -- Justin Verlander and Jordan Hicks -- and they threw a combined three pitches that hard.

In other words, Misiorowski is running his own race in terms of velocity. But the Cy Young question is important, because he's not likely to end the season near the top of the innings pitched leaderboard. If he stays healthy, he'll absolutely be in the mix. But sheer dominance is going to have to carry the day.

So far, a 1.83 ERA with the MLB strikeout lead and a 1.88 FIP is working out just fine. Misiorowski just has to avoid the midseason swoon on top of the injury bug.