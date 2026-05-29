Brewers' Jesus Made Putting Baseball on Notice with Hot Stretch

The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that tends to do well when the doubters are at their loudest. The Brewers often trade players that are in the final year of their contracts for younger, major league ready talent, and because of what they get back in return, they are able to remain in postseason contention.

Milwaukee also has a very strong farm system, which should help them stay competitive for years to come. Their top prospect is shortstop Jesus Made.

The 19-year-old has put together a hot stretch lately, and it has him at the top of Keith Law's latest prospect list in The Athletic.

Jesus Made tops elite list

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made sits in the dugout against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Made rises to the top as the two players ahead of him on the preseason top 100 both graduated," Law wrote. "Made’s performing well at the plate in Double A, despite only turning 19 in early May, with a .277/.353/.452 line that puts him well above the Southern League average. His defense at shortstop has taken a hit as he’s gotten thicker and has lost some lateral range, however."

Made was ranked No. 3 on Law's preseason prospects list. His bat is certainly coming along, and that is a good sign for the Brewers as they try to set themselves up for success in the future. Obviously, his defense at shortstop does need a little bit of work, but with his bat, he can compensate for his struggles on defense.

The Brewers already have Joey Ortiz playing shortstop right now, but it may not be long before Made finally gets the call to the major leagues and gets his chance to stake his claim at shortstop for the big-league club.

He has made a lot of strides at the plate, which is encouraging for the Brewers, and it likely won't be long before he continues rising through the farm system.

If he can improve his defense, then he may ultimately grant himself a one-way ticket to the major leagues and become the starting shortstop for the Brewers. There is a lot for fans to be excited about with Made, and if he continues making strides, fans will be in for a treat when he makes it to the majors.

It will be interesting to see where things stand in a few months and if he can eventually make it to the big leagues. The Brewers may have something special on their hands.