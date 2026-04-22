Brewers' Latest Win Showed They're Still NL Central's Top Dogs

While making sweeping judgments on one Major League Baseball game usually isn't a sound tactic, the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night was worth making an exception.

Everything about that Brewers win was the epitome of why this team has outperformed expectations for the last half-decade, and why it should still be considered the favorite to win the National League Central in a year where every team in the division has put its best foot forward early on.

The fact that Milwaukee scored a dozen runs without top offensive contributors Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich suggests the magic of their brand of baseball, and there were all sorts of plays throughout the night that added color.

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Brewers win with Brewers-y brand of baseball

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) robs a home run from Detroit Tigers right fielder Jahmai Jones (18) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Brewers racked up 16 hits against Tigers pitching on Tuesday night, but 13 were singles, and none were home runs. They had back-to-back triples from catcher Gary Sánchez, his first in the majors in over two years, and outfielder Garrett Mitchell.

But of course, the Brewers were also wreaking havoc on the basepaths. They didn't steal any bases, but David Hamilton turned an errant pickoff throw into a run, while three infield singles helped create damage, especially when Mitchell reached on a grounder to shortstop Kevin McGonigle to jump-start a three-run rally.

Pat Murphy sums up why Brewers are so tough to play

When the Brewers are going right, they have a few of those hustle moments every night, and it adds up to at least a few extra games in the win column than their talent level would suggest. It's a concept in which manager Pat Murphy takes immense pride.

“When you’re putting pressure on other teams because of our speed and balls in play, that happens,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “You make it difficult on them. It affects people, like, ‘Why me?’ And you can sometimes take advantage.”

Milwaukee concluded play on Tuesday at 13-9, remarkably putting them in fourth place in the division. But they were only two games back of the first-place Cincinnati Reds, and it would be an unwise gamble to pick against them to win a fourth-straight division title.