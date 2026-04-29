Brewers Lineup Tinkering Offers Insight Into Future Plans

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup is about to get a lot better over the next few weeks.

Both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn are expected to be activated ahead of the club's upcoming three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which will begin on Monday, May 4.

Over the last few games, the Brewers have been tinkering with different lineups as the club prepares to get closer to full strength. Even if you look at just the last three games for example, you can see how the club is tinkering.

Saturday, April 25 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates

1. Brice Turang, Second Base

2. William Contreras, Catcher

3. Jake Bauers, First Base

4. Tyler Black, Designated Hitter

5. Garrett Mitchell, Center Field

6. Sal Frelick, Right Field

7. Greg Jones, Left Field

8. David Hamilton, Third Base

9. Joey Ortiz, Shortstop

Sunday, April 26 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates

1. Brice Turang, Second Base

2. William Contreras, Catcher

3. Jake Bauers, First Base

4. Gary Sánchez, Designated Hitter

5. Garrett Mitchell, Center Field

6. Sal Frelick, Right Field

7. Luis Rengifo, Third Base

8. David Hamilton, Shortstop

9. Brandon Lockridge, Left Field

Tuesday, April 28 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks

1. Garrett Mitchell, Center Field

2. William Contreras, Catcher

3. Brice Turang, Second Base

4. Tyler Black, Designated Hitter

5. Jake Bauers, First Base

6. Brandon Lockridge, Left Field

7. Sal Frelick, Right Field

8. David Hamilton, Third Base

9. Joey Ortiz, Shortstop

Breakdown And Impact Of Pending Returns

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Brewers clearly aren't afraid to tinker with a lineup and make changes pretty much each night. Arguably, the lineup from Tuesday will be the best to update when Chourio and Vaughn return. If the Brewers were to slide Chourio in at the top spot, they could shift Mitchell down to No. 6 in place of Lockridge. For Vaughn, the Brewers could put him right at No. 4 in place of Black as DH or at No. 5 in place of Bauers. The lineup itself already is good on paper. Even if Vaughn isn't in the mix right away. If you have this same lineup with Chourio at the top, Turang at No. 3, and Black moved down, all of a sudden you have a dangerous lineup all over the place from No. 1 through No. 9.

Milwaukee has been good so far this season overall, but is just going to get better. Just the addition of Chourio will do that, but he's not the only guy working his way back. All in all, it's a good time to be a Brewers fan.