Brewers' Logan Henderson to Miss Time With Back Injury

The Milwaukee Brewers lost another member of the staritng rotation on Tuesday to the Injured List.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that 24-year-old righty Logan Henderson is being placed on the Injured List with a low back strain retroactive to May 23.

"Logan Henderson has landed on the IL again. Low back strain, retroactive to May 23," McCalvy wrote. "RHP Coleman Crow recalled from Triple-A Nashville. He last pitched Sunday, so would be a candidate for tomorrow’s TBA in Henderson’s spot."

The Brewers Lost Logan Henderson To The Injured List

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Milwaukee followed up and officially announced the move to place Henderson on the 15-Day Injured List and promote Crow.

This is the latest hit for a Brewers rotation that has been dealing with them all season to this point. Henderson joins Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester on the Injured List. It's unfortunate because Henderson was red-hot for the club. He has made five starts so far this season and has a 2.74 ERA and a 30-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 innings pitched. He actually just became the first pitcher, since at least 1898, to allow two runs or fewer in the first 10 starts of his career. That's an insane mark, but unfortunately he's going on the shelf.

On the bright side, the club shared that Priester is expected to continue his minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville and Woodruff will throw a 60-pitch bullpen next week.

"Brandon Woodruff’s next step is a four-up live BP next week (60p), the Brewers say," McCalvy wrote. "Quinn Priester is scheduled for five ups (80-85p) tomorrow for Triple-A Nashville. Jared Koenig is scheduled for a 20p live BP today."

The Brewers have shown over the years — and this season alone — that they can get through pretty much every injury. There's always a next man up in Milwaukee. This was the case when the club was playing without Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, Woodruff and Priester all at the same time. Vaughn, Chourio and Yelich have all returned. The offense is better, but the rotation is going to have to find a way through until one of these guys can come in and lighten the load.

Milwaukee has a buffer right now. The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and have a 2 1/2-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. But now it's going to have to navigate in the short term without three important pieces for the starting rotation. It's not going to be an easy task, but if there is any team out there that can make it through, it would be the Brewers.