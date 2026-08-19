Brewers Manager Shares Concerning Update Amid Brice Turang’s Return

The Milwaukee Brewers are happily welcoming back 26-year-old star second baseman Brice Turang after a nearly week-long absence.

Manager Pat Murphy immediately slotted Turang back into his leadoff role on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners. But his return to the lineup does not necessarily spell the end of his rehab.

Murphy told reporters on Tuesday that the team will continue to keep a close eye on Turang’s knee.

“It's something we’ve got to manage,” Murphy said. “We've got to manage his workload. We got to manage his pregame. He's a tireless worker pregame. He's, like, old school pregame, every BP, every ground ball session, extra BP, extra in the cage. We want to collaborate with him.”

It’s unclear what the skipper’s “management” of Turang’s general soreness will be, but at this junction in the pennant race, keeping the team’s leadoff hitter healthy should be priority number one. Whether that means making rest days a common occurrence or sending him to the injured list.

The team’s RBI leader will also be making his return to the field, patrolling second base Tuesday evening.

Brice Turang Dealing With Recurring Knee Pain

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) during the game against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, Turang underwent an MRI earlier this month that showed no structural damage in his left knee. However, due to his pain “intensifying,” he was held out while his team traveled west to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

The Brew Crew was able to steal three out of four games against the sputtering defending champions, but they received very little help from Turang’s vacated position. Just two hits came from the pair of second basemen in the extended series, producing one RBI.

Jonathan Orenelas, who was acquired by the Brewers earlier this week, made his first career Major League start on Saturday. He was able to record his first hit with his new team a day later.

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