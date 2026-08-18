Jacob Misiorowski's Workload Could Be Key in Brewers Playoff Push

The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for what hopefully will be a deep playoff run.

Milwaukee has 37 games left in the regular season and the best record in baseball at 77-48. The biggest strength for Milwaukee is its rotation. Jacob Misiorowski should be considered the heavy favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award. Kyle Harrison has been a breakout star across baseball this season and has a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts. Logan Henderson has a 2.70 ERA and just out-dueled Tarik Skubal and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Plus, the Brewers acquired Dustin May from the St. Louis Cardinals and he has been excellent.

This rotation alone can help Milwaukee get deep into the playoffs. Then, of course, guys like Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn have all been great. This club has the makings of a real contender, if they can stay healthy.

The Brewers Are In The Driver's Seat

Aug 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which already begs the question: should Milwaukee rest some of its hurlers down the stretch to keep them fresh? The Brewers already have dealt with plenty of pitcher injuries throughout the season, so it's a fair question.

Last year, Misiorowski seemed to run out of gas down the stretch and we saw his role shift before the playoffs. While this was the case last year, the young flamethrower shared that there hasn't been any indication of that yet this year.

"Obviously, I don't know," Misiorowski said. "I haven't heard anything about it. That could be the case, but from what I know, they're pretty much letting me go do my thing."

Jacob Misiorowski does not expect his workload to be managed down the stretch



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It's not shocking that nothing has been said yet. It's still a little early for those conversations. Right now, the Brewers have the best record in the National League, but nothing has been locked up yet. As we inch closer to September, we'll have a better idea. It's going to be something to watch. The young flamethrower has already tossed 139 innings this season, which is far and away his professional career high. Last year, he pitched 129 1/3 total innings across the majors and the minors. In 2024, he pitched 97 1/3 innings. In 2023, he pitched 71 1/3 innings.

So, workload is a question, but Milwaukee shouldn't make a change, for now.

The Brewers should do everything possible to go for the No. 1 seed for home-field advantage. Once that's locked up, then you could have the benefit of resting guys, like Misiorowski.

The Brewers have played well against the Dodgers this year, but they're going to need every advantage they can get when the playoffs come around if they want to get through the two-time reigning champs. Every decision should be with that in mind.

Misiorowski is the best pitcher in baseball this year and is a weapon in this playoff race. As long as he isn't breaking down, he should have every opportunity to go out there and pitch every fifth day until the No. 1 seed is locked up.